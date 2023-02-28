INDIANAPOLIS – The No. 1 pick in next month’s NFL draft is open to the highest bidder.
That was the takeaway Tuesday from Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ intimate media availability during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Unlike many GMs and head coaches around the league, Poles chose not to speak at a podium in the main interview room at the Indiana Convention Center. Instead, his news conference was held for a select group consisting primarily of media that regularly covers the team.
On the heels of ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s Monday report Chicago is “leaning toward” trading the top overall selection, Poles did little to hinder that line of thinking.
He re-affirmed the plan is to retain Justin Fields as the starting quarterback but noted the Bears will keep close tabs on this year’s quarterback draft class.
“Justin did some really good things,” Poles said. “I’m excited about where his game is going to go. But, at the same time, when you sit at our situation at (No.) 1 overall, you have to do your due diligence. You have to investigate everything. You gotta spend time with those guys just to make sure we’re making the right decision.”
Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus echoed those sentiments during his appearance at the podium.
In addition to their draft capital, the Bears enter free agency with an estimated $98 million in salary cap space.
“I just think right now all options are open,” Eberflus said. “All options are open for us. We have tremendous flexibility because we have that No. 1 pick, because we have all that revenue inside free agency. Right now we’ll leave everything open and look at all options.”
There appear to be no shortage of bidders for the No. 1 pick.
The Houston Texans (picking second and 12th overall), Indianapolis Colts (No. 4), Seattle Seahawks (No. 5), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) and Carolina Panthers (No. 9) have all been linked as potential movers.
A bidding war between AFC South rivals Houston and Indianapolis might be the ideal outcome for Chicago, driving the price even further up.
Though history indicates trades involving the No. 1 overall pick generally gestate into April, Poles indicated the timeline could be quicker this year.
Agents can begin legally accepting bids from outside suitors March 13, and free agency officially begins March 15.
“There are some scenarios that might benefit us to move before free agency opens potentially,” Poles said. “Again, I think when we get back with all the information that we’ve gathered here, I think we will have a better direction.”
QB DOMINOES
The veteran quarterback market also remains active as free agency looms.
Derek Carr is expected to meet for a second time with the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets this week in Indianapolis, and the Carolina Panthers reportedly will speak with the former Raiders quarterback for the first time. Other suitors also might get involved with all 32 owners and general managers in the city at the same time.
But Carr’s decision seems to be in a waiting pattern while Aaron Rodgers again decides his future. The Green Bay Packers quarterback ended last year’s speculation when he announced he’d return to the franchise March 8.
The Packers have signaled a willingness to deal the 39-year-old if that’s his desire but reportedly will only consider AFC teams.
Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst said he’s exchanged texts with Rodgers, but they’ve yet to have a substantial face-to-face conversation since the quarterback returned from his much-publicized darkness retreat.
“We’re going through our (offseason) process as normal,” Gutekunst said. “So, obviously, free agency’s coming up here. That’s an important part of what we’re doing, so it’d be nice to have some answers before then. But until we have any conversations, we’re still in a good spot.”
FRAZIER STEPPING AWAY
In a surprising move, the Buffalo Bills announced defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will take a year off from the NFL. His plan for now is to return to the league somewhere in 2024.
Buffalo ranked second in the NFL last year with an average of 17.9 points surrendered during the regular season and finished 13-3 before losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional playoffs.
“We’ll miss him,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of Frazier. “I thought he did a really good job with our defense. It’s a long and hard season, so he decided to take a year off here. We want the best for him.”