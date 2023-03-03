INDIANAPOLIS – Anthony Richardson might be the most polarizing prospect in this year’s draft class.
The Florida quarterback has undeniable physical skills – including a 6-foot-4, 232-pound frame – but the on-field performance hasn’t lined up.
In his one full season as a starter, Richardson completed just 53.8% of his passes for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. But he also rushed for 654 yards and nine scores.
The intriguing potential suggested by his skill set has Richardson being projected as a top-10 pick in next month’s NFL Draft. He’s also been labeled as a project by some analysts who believe he might have been better served staying in college for one more season.
The quarterback politely disagrees, strongly believing he’s ready to help an NFL team immediately.
“I don’t even know what that means -- ‘project label’ -- but I’m willing to bring anything and everything that they need from me,” Richardson said Friday during the NFL Scouting Combine. “I’m gonna work hard. I’m gonna be dedicated to my craft, and I’ll just be a leader in that organization.”
Richardson grew up watching former Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton and modeled his game on the former NFL MVP. In recent years, another MVP has caught his attention – Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson.
With Jalen Hurts coming off an electrifying Super Bowl performance for the Philadelphia Eagles, the league is more interested in dual-threat quarterbacks than ever before.
In that regard, the timing could be perfect for Richardson’s arrival.
“I want to be a legend,” Richardson said. “I want to be like Patrick Mahomes. I want to be like Tom Brady. I want to be one of the greats. I will be one of the greats because I’m willing to work that hard and get to that point.”
MEMORABLE MEME
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis went viral for a video he posted on social media drinking mayonnaise in his coffee.
Given a chance to explain the story behind the meme Friday, Levis offered an amusing anecdote.
“At the end of the day, it’s just me having fun and it’s not something I do,” Levis said. “I hope people understand that by now. It was just a thing, me and my girl at breakfast. We got our black coffees, no cream, no sugar on the table. Just a bottle of mayo.
“She makes the joke, ‘Oh. I think you’re supposed to put it in there.’ And I was like, ‘You don’t gotta tell me twice.’ I just tried it out and was trying to have a little fun. But, yeah, just a silly little thing. And nobody asked about it except for the media. So I’m not afraid to talk about it.”
AHEAD OF SCHEDULE
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was in the midst of an historic season when he tore his ACL in November.
He attended the Senior Bowl to interview with teams in January and again is meeting with teams at the Combine. But he won’t be able to participate in Saturday’s on-field workout.
Hooker is, however, well on the road to recovery. He expects to be cleared to throw standing up next week and hopes to be available for the team that drafts him when training camp begins in July.
“I’m extremely blessed to be here,” Hooker said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, something I dreamed about when I was just a kid. So (I’m) continuing to control what I can control, keep my confidence as well. Elevating that mental side of the game however I can, continue to rehab, finally being able to do total body workouts and put some weight on that leg. So I’m excited to get back to doing this.”