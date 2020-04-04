ANDERSON – Dr. Thom Mayer has one crucial message for football fans this spring.
“If you love NFL football, follow the guidelines,” he said this week during an exclusive interview with CNHI Sports Indiana. “Because the players can be clean as a whistle, but if you want to get 70,000 people into Lucas Oil Stadium, it requires people doing the right thing now. Because that’s gonna determine whether we have an NFL season and, if so, what that season looks like.”
Mayer, a 1969 graduate of Anderson High School, is the medical director for the National Football League Players Association. He’s been assigned as part of a braintrust in conjunction with the NFL that is studying the global coronavirus pandemic and planning proper procedures for the months ahead.
By the grace of the calendar, the NFL has not been as overtly affected by the pandemic as other major sports leagues. Yet.
Free agency kicked off on schedule in March with rules in place to limit social contact and travel, and the NFL Draft still is slated to begin on time April 23.
But, in any normal year, the league would be coming to life in the next few weeks as offseason workouts begin at team facilities across the country. That process has been delayed indefinitely, and the draft will have a different look when it hits television sets in a little less than three weeks.
The big party in Las Vegas has been called off. Instead, commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to run things virtually, with a camera placed in his home.
Players being selected won’t walk across a stage and hug Goodell, but some will appear from their homes with their families on camera as well.
“The one thing that we’ve insisted on is that the players, who are being drafted, don’t get put in a green room where they would be basted in virus if there was anybody shedding,” Mayer said. “You know, one of the problems is people can shed the virus and not even know they have the virus. And I think they’ve adapted to that.”
Mayer also was a strong voice against an early idea to send television crews to capture the players’ reactions at home. They’ll use apps like Skype, FaceTime and Zoom to get the same result with far less potential exposure.
Things will look much different behind the scenes, too.
General managers largely opposed keeping the draft as scheduled for a variety of reasons. Social restrictions vary from state to state, and not every organization will be playing under the same rules in terms of whom – if anyone – can be inside the building on draft night.
That means GMs who have been accustomed to being surrounded by dozens of voices in one place now could have to communicate with staff spread out across several different sites. That process could affect how trades are negotiated while a team is on the clock as well as a number of other decisions.
But that, Mayer said, is not so different from the challenges the rest of America is dealing with.
“Everyone in this entire nation, with some exceptions, has done the right thing,” he said. “They’ve had to alter their lives, they’ve had to change the way they do business, where they do business and they’ve adapted. There’s always the outliers that want to go to the beach or the park or that kind of thing. I personally think that’s irresponsible.
“But Americans (are) fundamentally patriotic and have changed the way they’ve had to do things, understanding it won’t last forever. And it won’t last forever, just to be clear. You know what? The general managers are going to have to do their part. They’re gonna have to adapt. … Everybody else in America’s adapting. They’re gonna have to adapt.”
That won’t change once the final pick is made.
Teams with first-year coaches normally would get back to work at their facilities as early as next week. But buildings across the NFL are closed as organizations follow social-distancing guidelines.
It’s anyone’s guess when on-field workouts and in-person meetings will resume, and virus will dictate much of that timeline.
The braintrust made up of select members of the NFL and NFLPA is hammering out the guidelines and protocols for practices and team meetings once they resume. It’s also working to stay on the cutting edge of information concerning the virus, as the situation changes by the hour.
In the meantime, teams will have to figure out how to install their schemes and get all other necessary information to players in a virtual setting.
For however long it takes.
“It’s a four-month run,” Mayer said. “If you look at what happened in China and South Korea, it was a four-month run. We’re two months and about a week, 10 days into it. You could say, well, it’s two months and two weeks. Fine.
“Roll that out, and what you’ve got is end of May, early June. So that’s the earliest that we could say, ‘OK, I think this is gonna work.’ Now, fundamentally, it’s gonna depend upon – and I say this over and over – it depends upon what people do. … So just play it out from there. Could it be as a late as training camp? Sure. Sure, it could.”
