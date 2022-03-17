Yannick Ngakoue has had a lot of addresses over the past three years.
After coaxing his way out of Jacksonville in 2019, the 6-foot-2, 246-pound defensive end landed in Minnesota for six games. After a slower than expected start, the Vikings flipped him to Baltimore — where he played the final nine games of the season.
In 2020, he signed as a free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders and enjoyed a breakout season with 10 sacks there last year.
Now he’s on the move again after being dealt to the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. During an introductory video conference with Indy media Thursday, Ngakoue betrayed no frustration with his frequent flier miles.
“It’s not too difficult when you have faith in God,” he said. “When you have faith in God, a lot of things become easier. You can’t put your faith in me. You have to put your faith in God. So it’s a blessing to be able to go through that journey. I’m still young, I’m 26 — only turning 27 at the end of this month.
“So great lessons you can learn. It was a blessing to be able to meet so many great, great teammates — relationships I can build when football is over with for all of us.”
It helps that Ngakoue has remained productive at every stop.
He and Los Angeles Rams perennial All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald are the only two players in the NFL to record at least eight sacks every season since 2016.
Ngakoue has 18 sacks in two seasons playing for new Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley — book-ending his career with eight sacks as a rookie for the Jaguars with Bradley as the head coach and his big season last year with Bradley as the defensive coordinator for the Raiders.
“He shows through triumph and also through tribulations,” Ngakoue said of Bradley. “When things go good, when things go bad, he’s the same guy. So that’s what he showed me. With people like that — not in just this football realm but just in life, man — those are people that you want to stick near and dear to.”
Ngakoue has particularly excelled in the LEO position that is a staple of Bradley’s defensive scheme.
The hybrid defensive end-linebacker spot requires a top-level athlete who can make plays in space. The LEO will line up wide of the tackle when he is on the defensive line, creating less traffic between him and the quarterback.
But he’ll also occasionally line up as the strong-side linebacker, a position Bradley has traditionally also used to put pressure on the quarterback.
It’s a role Ngakoue is more than comfortable with.
“The LEO position is super, super special to be able to take a part of,” he said. “That guy has to be the guy that can run sideline to sideline, a guy that can get to the quarterback, a guy that can stuff the edge, a guy that can hammer blockers and things of that nature.
“I feel like it fits my personality and my playing style super perfect. God doesn’t make any mistakes at all. So it was meant for me to be here.”
Ngakoue’s addition allows second-year defensive end Kwity Paye to move over the “big end” position — where he’ll likely be asked to bulk up and continue his strong play against the run. It also should allow second-year defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo to continue splitting his time between the edge and the interior as he recovers from a torn Achilles’ tendon from January 2021.
If Ngakoue also helps to cut down on the double-teams defensive tackle DeForest Buckner faces on a weekly basis, he’ll more than earn his $13 million salary next season.
Indianapolis traded for his contract with one year remaining on the deal, but the edge rusher hopes he’ll soon end his football odyssey.
“I could’ve stayed in Jacksonville,” he said of the franchise that drafted him in the third round in 2016. “That journey was a little different. I ultimately felt like I had to move on, you know what I’m saying? I never really felt a true home after that. … But I’m definitely going to find a home here.”
