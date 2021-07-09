ANDERSON – There will be plenty of open-wheel racing action this weekend at Anderson Speedway topped by the 20th running of the Glen Niebel Classic.
Niebel was a legendary Little 500 car owner bringing the V6 engine to the event.
Niebel owned cars won six Little 500’s with Bob Frey winning four in a row from 1987 through 1990 and Bentley Warren taking home the victory in 1995 and 1997.
A strong field of non-wing sprint cars have already entered for the Saturday race sponsored by CB Fabricating including four former winners.
PayLess Little 500 champion Tyler Roarhig will be seeking his third consecutive victory in the 125-lap feature event.
Kody Swanson--the 2018 winner--and Caleb Armstrong--the 2014--victor are both among the early entries.
Yorktown’s Aaron Pierce is a six-time winner of the event having scored victories in 2003, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Last year’s Little 500 champion Bobby Santos III will be seeking his first Niebel Classic victory along with Dakoda Armstrong, Chris Neuenschwander, Derek Bischak, Jerry Coons Jr. and Kyle O’Gara.
Pavement midgets are making their first appearance at Anderson Speedway in a decade with a 75-lap feature race with several drivers looking to compete in both events.
Expected to do double duty is Swanson, Santos and O’Gara.
Full-sized Pavement Midgets have a long history on the high banked quarter-mile oval with legendary driver A.J. Foyt winning USAC sanctioned events in 1960 and 1961.
The fifth annual running of the Don and Mel Kenyon Classic for the Day Transportation Kenyon Midgets will also be in action with a 75-lap feature.
There has never been a repeat winner in the race with Trey Osborne, Dameron Taylor, Tommy Kouns and Chris Lamb winning the longest race of the year for the Kenyon Midgets.
The Thunder Roadsters are back for a second week where Doug Dugger emerged the winner last Saturday.
Qualifying is set for 5:45 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. Adults tickets are $15, children at $5 and children five and under are admitted free.
