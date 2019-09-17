Before the inclement weather forced the stoppage of the Glen Niebel Classic at Anderson Speedway last weekend, it was shaping up to be an exceptional sprint car race.
Bobby Santos III led the first 61 laps of the feature event but was being pressed by Tyler Roahrig and Kyle Hamilton. Waiting in the wings but struggling with mishandling race cars were drivers Aaron Pierce and Kody Swanson.
The race will resume at Lap 62 on Thursday at 7 p.m. The crews have had a week to make adjustments to their cars and will have some practice time before the resumption of the race.
It will be interesting to see how the final laps play out.
This Sunday, the NNT IndyCar Series will crown a champion at the Laguna Seca road course, the first visit of the series to the track since 2004.
None of the current drivers contending for the championship have won on the road course.
Josef Newgarden just has to finish fourth or better to lock up his second championship in three years.
Alexander Rossi and Simon Pagenaud probably need a victory Sunday and hope Newgarden suffers a problem to claim the title.
Five-time champion Scott Dixon has a mathematical chance of winning the championship, but a lot has to fall his way.
Dixon will need a win and hope Newgarden, Rossi and Pagenaud all experience problems and finish deep in the field.
The odds favor Newgarden and his Team Penske crew, but twice this year he has made mistakes late in races that have cost him valuable points.
The NASCAR Chase kicked off last weekend with Martin Truex Jr. punching his ticket into the second round.
Ryan Newman, Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer and Erik Jones are below the cut-off line with two races remaining to advance to the second round.
Chase drivers claimed the top 10 spots at Las Vegas.
The series travels this week to the Richmond short track. There is always a chance a non-Chase driver will spoil the party with a victory, but during the season the drivers contending for the championship dominated the year.
Most people in the Midwest will not be familiar with the name of Mike Stefanik.
Stefanik was one of the top drivers with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on the East Coast, winning the title seven times and driving into victory lane 74 times.
He was also a two-time champion in the former Busch North Series.
I was saddened to hear Stefanik died Sunday in a plane crash.
He raced with the Whelen Modified Tour as a regular from 1985 to 2014 and was always a threat to win no matter where the series traveled.
What I will remember about Mike was he always raced hard but was always a clean racer and well respected by his competitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.