LAS VEGAS – The MGM Grand Garden Arena has hosted several famous bouts from the sport that first put Las Vegas on the athletics map – boxing.
On Saturday, in The Clash, it would have been tempting at times to throw in the towel on No. 14 Indiana’s chances of knocking off No. 10 Arizona.
The Hoosiers won the moral victory of avoiding a technical knockout with multiple comebacks against the Wildcats, but Arizona won the fight. In front of 13,357 fans, Arizona pulled away late for an 89-75 victory.
Arizona forward Azoulas Tubelis led all scorers with 21 points, one of four Wildcats in double-figures. Race Thompson paced Indiana with 16 points, including a 4-for-7 night from 3-point range.
Foul trouble and the inability to play to its strength on the offensive end--the Hoosiers (8-2) only had 22 points in the paint--stung the Hoosiers. Indiana was also missing starting swingman Jalen Hood-Schifino for the third straight contest.
However, Indiana was most frustrated by Arizona’s big frontline and the Wildcats’ offensive diversity. Arizona converted 49% of its shots and hit Indiana both ways.
“We were challenged tonight. I thought the game was won in the paint and they were the better team in the paint,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
Arizona’s excellent inside-out balance bedeviled the Hoosiers from the start.
The Wildcats (8-1) scored 42 points in the paint and shot 53.1% from 3-point range, a deadly combination that Indiana’s 53.1% second-half shooting couldn’t overcome.
Arizona packed the lane, neutralized Trayce Jackson-Davis (11 points) and took away driving lanes.
The Wildcats dared the rest of the Hoosiers to shoot. Indiana took the dare, but only made one of its first 10 3-point attempts.
It wasn’t going much better on the defensive end. Fouls were chronic from the start, point guard Xavier Johnson had two fouls before the 15-minute mark and his replacement, Tamar Bates, also picked up two early fouls. Arizona would go on to attempt 16 free throws to Indiana’s eight in the first half.
“When X picks up fouls early, that hurts us. Not having Jalen and another ball-handler in the game. I don’t think that it was the difference. We got down early, but we fought,” Woodson said.
But it was Arizona’s offensive balance that was hardest to overcome. The Wildcats were 4 of 12 from 3-point range, but also scored 22 points in the paint in the first half.
“That’s a really good team. They have big guys and that beat us up on the glass a bit. That hurt us. I think if we won the backboard, we have a better chance to win,” said Thompson, referring to Arizona’s 44-34 advantage on the boards.
Arizona maximized the weapons it had to lead 27-8 at the 11:13 mark. Then? Indiana finally got some outside shots to fall.
Thompson led the charge, a personal streak of three 3-pointers in a row finally giving the Hoosiers some positive energy. That and marked improvement on the defensive end led to a 23-4 Indiana run that cut Arizona’s lead to 36-31 with 3:47 left in the half.
“We had to find our rhythm and settle down a bit,” Thompson said.
Alas, a 7-0 run restored the Wildcats’ double-digit lead and Arizona led 46-36 at halftime. This was the pattern that would haunt the Hoosiers for the rest of the game.
Indiana cut Arizona’s lead to five on three different occasions and got the deficit down to three once in the second half.
The Hoosiers converted 53.1% of its shots after the break, but couldn’t get the breakthrough.
“We started making shots. We starting flowing and we kept fighting,” Johnson said. “I told the team, ‘Long leads don’t last.’ And they didn’t. We just couldn’t close.”
The frustration was rooted on the defensive end. Indiana scored on seven of its first nine second-half possessions, only to have Arizona put together an 8-0 run sandwiched around the two possessions Indiana didn’t score from.
All the while, the Hoosiers shook off their early 3-point shooting woes, a Bates 3-pointer with 12:44 left cut Arizona’s lead to 59-56. However, Arizona’s penchant for the counter-punch continued. Kerr Kriisa and Adama Bal responded with consecutive 3-pointers of their own.
Arizona’s lead reached 14 with 7:29 left, but the Hoosiers weren’t done. A rush of 3-pointers from Thompson and Kopp helped Indiana cut the deficit to 76-71 with 5:11 left.
Arizona, though, maintained its pattern of response. The Wildcats went on an 8-2 run to take an 11-point advantage, and this time? The Hoosiers were out of gas. The Hoosiers didn’t score in the final 2:37 of the game.
Indiana has final exams next week before another challenging contest — a visit to No. 6 Kansas next Saturday.