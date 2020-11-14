The Old Brass Spittoon is coming back to Indiana.
The defense was dominant. The offense was at times sloppy. It still added up to No. 10 Indiana blanking Michigan State 24-0 at Spartan Stadium, another road win that felt under control throughout most of the game.
Consider the fact Indiana allowed 40 points at Michigan State a year ago, and it shows the progress the Hoosiers have made on that side of the ball under second-year defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. Indiana limited Michigan State to 191 yards of offense and scored 17 points off four Michigan State turnovers. Overall, IU outgained the Spartans by a better than 2-1 margin, finishing with 433 yards of offense.
Indiana posted its third shutout in its last 16 games and its first since beating Rutgers 35-0 on Oct. 12, 2019.
“Proud of our guys, to come here, it’s been a tough place to win over the years,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “To get a shutout here is pretty special.”
The Hoosiers (4-0) snapped a three-game losing streak against Michigan State dating to 2016 in a trophy game in which the Old Brass Spittoon is the prize. The trophy awaited IU players in the locker room after the game.
“One of the major things our guys wanted (this season) was to win our trophy games,” Allen said. “That’s what we did. We won our first trophy game. I haven’t beaten them since I’ve been head coach here, and we know the history. We haven’t beaten them very often recently.”
The win also sets up a high-stakes showdown next week as IU will face No. 3 Ohio State next Saturday in Columbus, Ohio (noon, FOX). With the Buckeyes (3-0) on an unexpected bye this week due to its game at Maryland being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Indiana finds itself alone in first place atop the Big Ten East.
“It’s just a great opportunity,” said IU sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen, who posted his first two career interceptions Saturday. “It’s just another opportunity that Coach Allen preaches about.”
IU sophomore quarterback Michael Penix was again sharp early, throwing for two touchdown passes in the first half to allow the Hoosiers to race to a 24-0 lead. Like last week against Michigan, IU senior receiver Ty Fryfogle was Penix’s favorite target, finishing the game with 11 catches for 200 yards and two TDs. Fryfogle has posted 342 yards receiving over his past two games.
Mullen set up IU’s first touchdown, intercepting a pass from Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi at midfield. Seven plays later, IU junior running back Stevie Scott Jr. barreled in from 8 yards out, giving the Hoosiers a 7-0 lead.
On Michigan State’s next drive, IU linebacker Thomas Allen stripped Spartans running back Anthony Williams, with IU defensive lineman James Head recovering at the 16-yard line. After Fryfogle dropped a Penix pass in the end zone, he made up for it on the next play on a 16-yard TD catch and run in which he broke through a herd of Michigan State defenders.
“Last year I caught a ball in that same spot, and I stepped out,” Fryfogle said of his drop. “That just drilled me up for the next play, and I’m glad that they gave me the opportunity, the next play, to compete for the touchdown.”
With Indiana up 14-0, the Hoosiers kept the heat on Lombardi, who threw another interception to Mullen at Michigan State’s 25-yard line. IU drove down to Michigan State’s 3-yard line but settled for a 21-yard Charles Campbell field goal, extending the lead to 17-0.
Later in the second quarter, with 5:06 remaining, Penix connected with Fryfogle on the sideline pattern, who scooped up a low throw and raced down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown that put Indiana ahead 24-0.
Penix finished the game 25-of-38 for 320 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. But IU’s offense struggled to put points on the board the remainder of the game. The Hoosiers, who entered a perfect 16-for-16 on red-zone scoring chances, went 3-of-7 in the red zone Saturday. Twice in the second half, IU failed to score inside Michigan State’s 5-yard line, turning the ball over on downs.
“It just wasn’t good enough,” Penix said. “We didn’t execute how we should. That’s something we’re going to definitely stress this week. We’ve got to finish while we’re down there. It’s something that we’re known for doing, but today I don’t know. We just didn’t execute when we needed to.”
Still, IU’s defense held up its end of the bargain. Lombardi was benched in the second quarter for freshman quarterback Payton Thorne, who ran for 38 yards on his first play. After that, IU’s defense closed off Thorne’s running lanes and forced him inside the pocket. Thorne couldn’t generate much from the pocket, completing 10 of 20 passes for 110 yards and an interception.
In addition to forcing four turnovers, IU’s defense had four sacks, seven tackles for loss and limited Michigan State to 60 yards rushing on 2.5 yards per carry.
“We did a good job throughout just getting them down when we needed to and making big stops,” said IU junior linebacker Micah McFadden, who finished with two sacks and three tackles for loss.
IU limited Michigan State to 3-of-12 on third-down conversions and 1-of-3 on fourth down.
“When you play really good defense and you tackle well and you are tough, and you do those things, it’s going to affect your whole team,” Allen said.
