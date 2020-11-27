BLOOMINGTON -- The Indiana football team has handled a variety of emotional highs this season, from the Penix Plunge to beat Penn State in overtime to another breakthrough home win against Michigan to road wins over Rutgers and Michigan State.
Now the No. 12 Hoosiers face another mental challenge, dealing with their first loss after a comeback bid fell a score short in a 42-35 decision at No. 3 Ohio State.
Indiana head coach Tom Allen said the theme in practice this week was response, and he’s anxious to see how the Hoosiers will respond when they host Maryland at Memorial Stadium (noon, ESPN2).
“That’s what this is about. That’s what life is about, and (it's) how we respond to the things that are presented, both the good and the bad (that define us),” Allen said. “To me, that’s what great teams do. They respond.”
Allen ended an emotional address in the locker room following the Ohio State loss with two words – stay together. He’s counting on leadership from players such as junior linebacker Micah McFadden, one of five team captains. McFadden addressed the linebacker position group following the loss to the Buckeyes.
“It was definitely a depressed mood in the locker room,” McFadden said. “Guys were definitely down after that game. I wanted to communicate to the linebackers that it's on our shoulders to get everybody in the position they need to be for this team to be successful. The linebackers are such a core group and crucial for the defensive side of the ball to be successful. We need to communicate with each other and tell somebody when they are doing something wrong and pat them on the back when they are doing something right.”
Allen “liked the look” in his player’s eyes Monday, and it has carried through during a week in which students left campus for Thanksgiving break. IU stayed and held a team dinner Thursday at the Hinkle Hall of Champions after a Thanksgiving morning practice.
“It’s a different kind of a week, and we’re in Thanksgiving and the holiday part of the year, but (there's) much to be thankful for,” Allen said.
Maryland (2-1) is dealing with its own issues. The Terrapins will be playing their first game since Nov. 7, with their last two games being canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. According to reports, close to 20 players tested positive during a two-week span, and it’s unclear at this point which Maryland players will be available for Saturday’s contest.
Before the outbreak, the Terrapins were playing at a high level, coming off their second straight win by beating Penn State 35-19. Transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has sparked the Maryland offense with 676 yards during his last two games, the most for a Maryland quarterback over a two-game stretch since Scott Milanovich passed for 692 yards in back-to-back games in 1994.
Tagovailoa, the younger brother of former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has been effective escaping the pocket with 56 yards rushing and two rushing TDs.
“The tape does not lie, and he has got a quick release,” Allen said. “Makes good decisions. A dual guy. Can run it and throw it. Very elusive.”
IU’s defense has had issues in containing run lanes against dual-threat quarterbacks. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford rushed for 119 yards and a 35-yard touchdown against IU in its season opener, while Ohio State’s Justin Fields rushed for 78 yards and a TD against the Hoosiers last week.
“We did a fairly good job last week, but we didn't get the quarterback down enough,” McFadden said, “We didn't get enough sacks. We need to continue to keep him contained, get to him and get him on the ground when we can. But also, on the back end, keeping it confusing for him, making him double clutch and go through his reads. Hopefully, he will throw some takeaways for us. It's about keeping him contained and having our blitzes get there.”
Another high-level skill position player from Maryland that could present problems for IU is freshman receiver Rakim Jarrett, a five-star recruit who caught TD passes of 42 and 62 yards in his last game against Penn State. Jarrett finished the game with five catches for 144 yards, the third-most receiving yards for a Maryland player behind a pair of receivers who went on to the NFL -- Darrius Heyward-Bey and Stefon Diggs. The 6-foot Jarrett will present another challenge in coverage for 5-10 cornerback Tiawan Mullen.
“They do a tremendous job with recruiting pretty good athletes,” Allen said. “They always have ever since we’ve played them, and they put them in space. They put them in different positions to get to the football.”
