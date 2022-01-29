BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The No. 17 Purdue wrestling team extended its win streak over intrastate rival Indiana on Saturday to 12 straight victories, earning a 17-16 victory over the Hoosiers at Wilkinson Hall. The Boilermakers earned the dual win on the strength of major decision wins by seniors Devin Schroder and Parker Filius, improving to 9-4 on the season and 3-3 in conference action.
Schroder opened the dual with his 10th shutout, ninth bonus-point win and 15th victory of the season at 125 pounds, blanking Jacob Moran 12-0. After a scoreless first period, Schroder turned it up with a takedown and turn in the second, and another takedown and turn in the third. Filius followed at 141 pounds with his team-best 18th win of the year, running down Cayden Rooks in the final period for two late takedowns to earn the decisive bonus points. His 12-4 major decision came on the strength of five total takedowns, marking his fifth major and seventh bonus-point win of the season.
The Boilermakers got a pair of big wins at 157 and 165 pounds as sophomores Cooper Noehre and former Shenandoah star Hayden Lohrey protected Purdue’s lead with decision victories. Noehre used a first-period takedown and rideout to earn a 3-1 decision over Derek Gilcher, while Lohrey scored twice in the first period on his way to a 5-3 decision over Kasper McIntosh.
Purdue’s fifth and final win belonged to junior Thomas Penola at 197 pounds, as he scored early and often on his way to a 10-4 decision over Nick Willham. Despite pushing the tempo and drawing a penalty point for stalling in the third period, Penola came up just shy of the major decision, settling for his 16th win of the season.
The Boilermakers have just two duals left in the regular season, next hosting Minnesota on Sunday, February 6, for Purdue’s final home dual of the year. The match is scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET start in Holloway Gymnasium and will stream live on B1G+.
