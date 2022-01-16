ANDERSON -- Fourth-ranked Transylvania proved too much for the Anderson University women's basketball team to handle Saturday during a 68-36 loss at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Payton Moore just missed a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Ravens (7-8, 4-4 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference), but no other AU scorer reached double figures.
Madison Kellione led three players in double figures with 24 points for the Pioneers (12-0, 4-0), and Dasia Thornton recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Kennedi Stacy added 12 points and seven boards for the visitors, who outscored the Ravens 30-12 in the paint and 23-3 in second-chance points.
Transylvania led 12-2 after the first quarter and 31-13 at the break en route to snapping Anderson's modest two-game winning streak.
The Ravens shot just 20.3% (12-of-59) overall and were kept in check from 3-point range, finishing just 4-of-21 from beyond the arc.
Anderson was 8-of-12 at the free-throw line.
Leading-scorer Lexi Dellinger, who averages 22.2 points per game this season, was held to just two points on 1-of-8 shooting.
Former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor had seven points, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes for the Ravens.
Transylvania shot just 37.7% (20-of-53) from the field and 5-of-23 from 3-point range.
The Pioneers were 23-of-28 at the charity stripe and outrebounded AU 56-30.
The Ravens host Rose-Hulman (6-4, 4-1) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
