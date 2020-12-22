PENDLETON — For the time being, taking steps is what the Pendleton Heights basketball team must use as a goal and, to that end, Tuesday’s game was a success.
The opponent was Class 4A No. 7 Westfield, and the final score was 81-38 in favor of the Shamrocks.
“Westfield is the team we want to be,” said PH coach Adam Ballard. “They are all skill guys. They are smart, and they share the ball. They play together as a team.”
The Shamrocks can also shoot it. In the first half, when they pulled out to a 36-14 advantage, they hit 52% of their shots, including 39% of their 3-pointers. Just to prove that was no fluke, they hit 57% in the second half.
Westfield had five players score in double figures and six who hit from long range. Nic DePasquale led the way with 18 points followed by 16 from Cam Haffner. Luke Naas, a reserve, scored 13, Benji Welch 12 and Braden Smith 11.
“It seems like every team we’ve played has been a little better than the one before,” said Ballard of his team’s 0-3 start. “I thought we played better defensively tonight even though they scored 80 points.”
For the Arabians, only Jamison Dunham scored more than eight points. He had 14. Luke Candiano scored eight. Zion Cook, who missed most of the first half after being called for a mysterious technical foul, scored six in the second half.
Ballard found many things to like and mostly just one thing he didn’t care for.
“The only thing I ever learned from losing is that I don’t like it,” he said. “But I thought we competed for 32 minutes. I can’t fault the effort.”
He backed that up with some hard stats.
“Against Guerin (on Saturday), we were outrebounded 47-18,” said Ballard. “Tonight it was 35-21. We were better at blocking out. Now we have to take the next step and do a better job of going after the ball.”
Candiano led the way with seven boards, and nobody else had more than three. Offensive rebounds by the visitors were particularly harmful. Westfield turned 12 offensive rebounds into 22 points, while the Arabians converted eight offensive boards into just six points.
The Arabians continue to struggle with their shooting percentage. They hit 22% from the field in the first half but shot it better in the second to finish the game at 29%. Dunham led the team with three assists, and eight of the team’s 12 field goals came from assists.
“We’re just on the journey to get better,” said Ballard. “I think we were able to do that tonight.”
Adding to the difficulty of this season, the Arabians are unsure when they will play next.
“We were supposed to play Hamilton Southeastern on (Dec.) 30,” said Ballard. “But they are on quarantine. (Athletic director) Chad (Smith) was working on that before the game. So we’ll have to wait and see.”
