LAPEL – This past week has been unexpected but beneficial for Shenandoah.
After having a game against Mount Vernon cancelled, the Raiders picked up another Class 4A competitor in Fort Wayne Carroll. As Shenandoah fell to the Chargers by seven on Feb. 8, the taste for vengeance grew.
“Oh, yeah, we definitely had a chip on our shoulder coming into this game,” junior Kameron Graddy said. “The whole week at practice we’ve just been ready to go.”
Facing another challenge in Lapel, rolling off a four-game win streak, Shenandoah didn’t miss a step. Breaking four players into double figures and limiting the Bulldogs to their lowest scoring total of the season, the Raiders avenged their second loss, cruising past Lapel, 79-40.
“Carroll came in and gave us some lessons on physicality and toughness,” Shenandoah head coach Dave McCollough said. “Most of the time, I think we’re halfway tough. (Last) Saturday, I didn’t think we were. Tonight, I thought we were the tougher team for the most part. I hope that’s a lesson that we can put in the old memory bank and continue to build on.”
That toughness showed in almost every facet of the Raiders game. The team forced Lapel to turn over the ball 18 times and outrebound the Bulldogs, 27-16. Twenty-one of those rebounds came on the defensive end. Shenandoah also limited Lapel to 1-of-16 shooting from behind the arc, its lowest production since making three against Monroe Central in December.
McCollough said the team’s energy out the gate led to the strong finish. The Raiders outscored Lapel 23-12 in the first quarter.
“I saw that the JV team came out really sluggish, and I told the varsity team that they needed to have some pizzazz coming out on to the court,” McCollough said. “I thought we came out with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder, and that’s just the way we play. I thought we sustained it pretty well.”
The Raiders maintained that composure through all four quarters, only trailing once in the opening minutes. In seeing contribution from eight different players, Shenandoah had a new standout each quarter. Graddy, while finishing with 16 on the night, scored 10 points in the third quarter. The junior also picked up two blocks.
“I felt like I ran the court really well in the third quarter,” Graddy said. “The guy who was guarding me couldn’t seem to keep up, so I just outran him.”
Junior Andrew Bennett followed with 15, hitting the ground running with six points in the first quarter. Junior Kaden McCoullugh finished with 13 points, draining two 3s in the third quarter. Rounding out the players in double-figures, senior Jackson Campbell scored 11, putting away two “and-one” opportunities in the second quarter.
This is a game Lapel will look to forget about and move on. Sophomore Blake Mills led the Bulldogs with eight points. Senior Carson Huber, who averages 12 points, was limited to one, and senior Kolby Bullard, who averages 13 points, had seven.
“They’re one of the top teams in 2A and probably one of the top 25 teams in the state,” Lapel coach Jimmie Howell said. “We just didn’t compete very well. We’re just going to forget this, come back Monday for practice and move forward.”
The Bulldogs will travel to Sheridan on Tuesday.
The Raiders are looking to maintain the same defensive composure they did Friday through their final four games and into the postseason. Shenandoah next travels to Union (Modoc) on Tuesday.
“We really felt like we let an opportunity slip by on Saturday, and we had a similar one against Fishers earlier in the year,” McCollough said. “We look back and say we can play better defense than that. It’s getting to that point of the year where you better play good defense or your season is going to end soon. That’s going to be a major point of emphasis.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.