ANDERSON — Two star players, one at the dawn of her career and the other looking to finish strong, were slated to go head-to-head Tuesday night at the Tipi as the Noblesville Millers came to town to battle Anderson.
And neither player disappointed, but Noblesville’s star finished with the upper hand.
Noblesville super sophomore Ashlynn Shade scored 33 points to outduel Anderson senior Tyra Ford and help the Millers pull away for a 75-53 win.
Shade also had seven rebounds, five assists and four steals while Ford finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, six assists and three steals as the two stuffed the stat sheet and entertained the fans. Shade just had more help from her supporting cast.
“I gotta give hats off to both players. They did what they had to do to help their teams,” Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley said. “I didn’t get wrapped up in the numbers, but both rose to the challenge, and they both brought their A-game. That’s for sure.”
Ford scored 14 of her points in the first quarter, helping Anderson (4-5) lead by as many as nine in the opening stanza before settling for a 19-13 lead heading into the second quarter.
But the second quarter is when Shade and the Millers began asserting themselves, took the lead and took control of the game.
Noblesville (7-2) opened the second on a 9-3 run to take a 24-22 lead before a pair of free throws by Ford pulled the Indians even. But Shade answered with a pair of charity tosses of her own and hit an elbow jumper as the Millers outscored the Indians 24-11 in the second quarter for a 37-30 halftime lead.
Three times in the third quarter — on two Jacelyn Starks baskets and one from Ford — the Indians cut the deficit to five but could get no closer.
Cleckley said Noblesville simply played better with its star than Anderson did.
“They both welcomed the challenge, and you want to see that out of your star players,” he said. “The difference in the game was that their team played better with their player and, at times, our players didn’t play well with our star player. It happens, but for their effort, hats off to them.”
Noblesville stretched the lead to 15 late in the third when Kaitlyn Shoemaker hit a pair of free throws. Ford then hit back-to-back 3-point baskets from the NCC logo along the sideline to try to keep her team within striking distance.
But a pair of Shade baskets early in the fourth contributed to a 13-2 run that ended any Indians hopes.
Shoemaker finished with 11 points for the Millers while Karlee Goodwin contributed eight points and three steals for Anderson.
In the first quarter, Ford reached another milestone as she crossed the 1,600-point plateau and now has her sights set on Dana Wilkerson’s school record of 1,692 career points.
Anderson will look to regroup with a trio of conference games coming up, beginning with Muncie Central at home Friday.
“We don’t ever want to lose, but if we’re not losing in conference and we don’t lose in county, we can still accomplish those goals we’ve set for ourselves,” Cleckley said. “Right now, we’re going to come back to practice tomorrow, prepare for Muncie Central, look at this film and make those adjustments. We will be ready to play against Muncie Central. There will be a much better team that comes out ready to go Friday.”
The Millers routed the Indians in the junior varsity game 60-20. Kayla Williams led Anderson with seven points.
