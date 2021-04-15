PENDLETON — Before the first pitch of the Madison County Softball Tournament semifinal was ever thrown, Alexandria softball coach Sarah Almack knew her team was in for a long night.
“Even in our warm-ups, I looked at my assistant and said, ‘Was yours as bad as mine?” she said. “Yep. The name Pendleton Heights, bigger school, they always dominate. Even a few years ago when we played in the county championship, it was the same as today, we got run ruled. I don’t want to say (we were) scared but intimidated.”
That intimidation took the form of three more long balls for a Pendleton Heights team on a record pace as the Arabians advanced to the Madison County championship for the 13th time with an 11-0 win in five innings, handing the Tigers their first loss.
Pendleton Heights (6-3) will host Frankton (4-0) Saturday at noon after the Eagles also won by mercy rule, 17-0 at Anderson.
The lion’s share of the credit for Thursday’s PH win should go to starting pitcher Ryann Norris. The senior bound for Bethel College not only blanked a Tigers offense that entered the game averaging 10 runs per contest on just five hits, she also hammered two of the Arabians' three home runs. Her three-run first inning homer capped a four-run inning, and her two-run blast off the center field gazebo in the fourth inning put the 10-run rule into effect.
“I saw an inside pitch and I took it where it needed to be,” Norris said. “That (second) one didn’t break as much as the first one, but I said I might as well take it.”
The two Norris home runs and a two-run shot from Kylie Davis in the second inning gave the Arabians 26 long balls through nine games. The 2019 PH team set a program record with 33 dingers in 27 games, a record that is sure to fall very soon.
“We’re putting the barrel on the ball, and when you put the barrel on the ball, good things are going to happen,” PH coach Rob Davis said. “(Avery) Mollenkopf hit two that the wind held up, and (Kaitlyn) Bair caught that other one, or it might have been gone.”
Bair, the Tigers' center fielder, robbed Mollenkopf of a first-inning home run when she hauled in the long fly at the fence.
The Arabians also got RBI in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly from Kieli Ryan and a double from Caroline Derolf prior to Norris’s second home run of the game.
In the circle, Norris worked the corners and used her spin to stymie the Alex offense. She struck out five batters and, perhaps most importantly, walked none. She entered the game with a 5.13 earned run average against the tough Arabians schedule.
“We learned some things from her past games,” Davis said. “She throws strikes, so we’re not afraid to go full counts on batters.”
The Arabians are seeking their 11th championship in the 14 times the tournament has been played. This will be Frankton’s second trip to the final with the other being a 3-1 loss to PH in 2008.
