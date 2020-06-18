Former Purdue forward Nojel Eastern is back on the transfer market.
Eastern had announced shortly after leaving Purdue he was committed to another Big Ten School, Michigan. On Wednesday night, though, Eastern said on his Twitter account he has been denied enrollment at UM because many of his credits weren’t transferable for his major.
“That is the only reason why I was not accepted,” Eastern wrote in a message. “I say this to say I will be reopening my recruitment process as a transfer.”
An All-Big Ten defender, the 6-foot-7 Eastern lost his starting job at Purdue last season due to his continued offensive struggles. He averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 assists on 42% shooting as a junior last season after averaging 7.5 points and 2.5 assists on 49.5% shooting as a sophomore.
Per NCAA rules, Eastern will have to sit out next season as a transfer before playing his final year of eligibility in the 2021-22 season.
DUNHAM SIGNS WITH YANKEES
Former Indiana outfielder Elijah Dunham has signed with the New York Yankees organization on a free agent contract.
Dunham started all 15 games for IU in 2020 before the season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, batting .390 with a team-high seven doubles, one home run, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored.
An Evansville native, Dunham finished his IU career with a .312 average, 25 doubles, nine home runs and 48 RBI in 94 career games.
“Elijah is one of the best workers I’ve ever coached, a world class competitor and an even better person,” IU baseball coach Jeff Mercer said. “I wish him all the best on his professional journey and will be his No. 1 fan.”
NCAA APPROVES BASKETBALL PLAN
The NCAA Division I council has approved a plan for coaches to resume working with players in men’s and women’s Division I college basketball.
Under the plan, coaches can begin hands-on skills instruction with players on July 20 in a program that lasts up to eight weeks or the first day of classes, whichever comes first. Coaches can supervise activities up to eight hours a week, with only four hours of the week devoted to skills instruction.
Both the IU men’s and women’s basketball teams returned to campus for voluntary workouts Thursday for the first time since both sports were shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
