Indiana is still hoping to get one more frontcourt piece back before the end of the season.
Senior center Joey Brunk underwent successful back surgery last week. As a result, Indiana coach Archie Miller hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the 6-foot-11 Brunk returning at some point during the 2020-21 season.
“Joey is doing well,” Miller said. “He is right now focused in on getting his recovery and then the minute Joey can start to get back to rehab and moving forward. We will see where his time frame is. I don’t know it’s the end of the question that he is done for this year.
“In terms of will he be out all year, I don’t know, but I think it will be a thing, with the month of January, he is going to give himself a chance to play if he can. He obviously has the year back regardless, so we will see where it is at at the end of the season.”
Brunk made 31 starts for the Hoosiers last year, averaging 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. He hasn’t appeared in a game this season after experiencing back problems shortly before the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
“Coming into our home opener of the season, (he) was doing about as well as he had done in the fall,” Miller said. “I think one day in one of our practices, he started to develop some of the same symptoms. Not as much of pain as it was, maybe. Don’t want to say nerve or whatever it was -- some tingling. Nothing to the point where he couldn’t run, jump or walk, but it was concerning.”
Miller said when the tingling symptoms didn’t improve in December, the decision was made for Brunk to undergo surgery.
“The month of January he is going to give himself a chance to play if he can,” Miller said. “He obviously has the year back regardless, so we will see where it is at, at the end of the season. For the foreseeable future, it is going to be what it is.”
With Brunk out, sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and junior forward Race Thompson have logged more minutes inside, with swingman Jerome Hunter even helping out inside on occasion.
FRESHMAN PLAYING TIME
Miller was asked whether freshmen other than swingman Trey Galloway could be in line for more playing time. Galloway has appeared in all 10 of IU’s games, making three starts and averaging 24.4 minutes.
Freshman point guard Khristian Lander also has appeared in all 10 games, with no starts, and is averaging 9.6 minutes. Freshman swingman Jordan Geronimo has appeared in six games (7.3 minutes), while freshman guard Anthony Leal has appeared in five games (11.2 minutes). Miller said sometimes as a coach, it’s hard to work freshmen into games because your gut tells you to rely on experience and players you can trust.
“We need to be able to play our guys more and give them more opportunities in games to develop that because what we see in practice every day isn’t enough,” Miller said. “We have to give them more pressure opportunities. Jordan Geronimo needs to play more moving forward. He is too active. He is too physical. He gives us another body. Our front court players need an opportunity to have another forward in the game. I think Anthony and Khristian both have tinkered around that they are right there.”
WIN NO. 200
Miller reached a milestone with his 200th career win last week against Penn State. He’s a combined 200-110 in nine seasons with Dayton and Indiana.
Miller’s Indiana record is 61-47.
