SOUTH BEND — With all the emotions Senior Day brings with it, the question was would Notre Dame stumble out of the gate against a bad Georgia Tech team?
The quick answer? Not even close.
The No. 8 Fighting Irish bulldozed their way through a fightless Yellow Jackets squad that was missing starting quarterback Jeff Sims due to an undisclosed injury.
Notre Dame jumped all over Georgia Tech in the first half, taking a 45-0 lead into halftime after outgaining the Yellow Jackets 354-117. The Irish continued that dominance into the second half and coasted to a 55-0 shutout victory, sending the seniors out the right way Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.
“Well, that was a great day,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “You don’t see many of these opportunities as a head coach, where you have a Senior Day and you have a resounding victory. The guys executed at a really high level. What’s not to like about (Saturday)? No injuries I was informed of, the players played up to their potential and now we’ve gone three weeks without giving up a touchdown.”
On both sides of the ball, Notre Dame came out and executed flawlessly. The Irish scored on all six of their first-half possessions, while on defense, Notre Dame forced Georgia Tech to punt on five of its seven possessions during the first two quarters.
“They were really loose (before the game),” said Kelly of his team. “There was a lot of talk this week about creating our own energy. We wanted to just play for the love of the game, and not carry too much baggage, whether it be the playoff or Senior Day. … They went out there and played fast and free, and it showed.”
The Irish received contributions offensively from multiple playmakers, and at the top of that list was quarterback Jack Coan. Playing in front of the Irish faithful at Notre Dame Stadium for the final time, the graduate senior had arguably his most efficient performance of the season.
Coan went 15-of-20 for 285 yards and two touchdowns while not playing much at all during the second half. He found tight end Michael Mayer wide open down the middle for a 52-yard score that stretched the Notre Dame lead to 17 midway through the first quarter.
Coan’s second touchdown pass went to freshman running back Logan Diggs on a 20-yard screen, where Diggs used his shifty ability to make it a 38-point game with 7:21 left in the second quarter.
Diggs, along with fellow running back Kyren Williams, each had two touchdowns during the blowout.
“I’ve kind of just been watching Kyren and those guys,” Diggs said. “I’ve been watching their habits and everything. But obviously just getting more reps has helped me a lot, getting more comfortable with the offensive line and the play calls.
“Honestly, the reason I’ve been doing what I’m doing is because of Kyren. He’s really taken me under his wing all throughout camp, doing weights and workouts. I want his habits to start rubbing off on me, and I think they are.”
As an offense, the Irish gained 514 total yards and averaged nearly 9 yards per play. They were also a perfect 6-for-6 in the red zone against the Yellow Jackets.
While Notre Dame’s offense had a top-tier performance, Georgia Tech’s offense struggled mightily. It only gained 224 total yards, with quarterback Jordan Yates going just 14-of-28 for 96 yards and an interception. He was also terrorized in the pocket by Notre Dame’s tenacious defensive line, as the Irish recorded six sacks.
When he wasn’t getting sacked, Yates was turning the ball over. In the first half, while being hurried by defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey, Yates tossed the ball downfield and into the waiting arms of linebacker Jack Kiser. The junior ran untouched 43 yards for a touchdown — his second this season — to give Notre Dame a double-digit lead.
In the second half, Yates was responsible for another Notre Dame defensive touchdown behind even more pressure from Foskey. Foskey forced Yates to fumble after hitting him in the backfield, giving senior defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa a chance to scoop up the loose ball. Tagovailoa-Amosa rumbled 70 yards for a touchdown to help put the Irish ahead 55-0 and place a proverbial cherry on top of a special day for the Notre Dame football program.
“That was amazing,” said Kelly of the scoop and score. “Isaiah Foskey did a great job of taking care of the quarterback, and then the only other person that had the speed to catch (Tagovailoa-Amosa) was the running back, and thankfully he’s not a great tackler since he's a running back.”
“That was a cool moment,” Foskey added. “I was just showing (Tagovailoa-Amosa) that I have his back. I know he has my back, and I was just trying to show him I had his with that touchdown.”
Notre Dame has won at least 10 games for five straight seasons.
The Irish now prepare for their regular season finale next week in Palo Alto, California, where they will play at Stanford (3-7). With a victory, Notre Dame would finish at 11-1 and keep itself alive for a potential College Football Playoff bid.
“We are an improving team that just continues to do the little things the right way,” Kelly said. “From an offensive standpoint, the quarterback is effective and efficient. We have one of the best tight ends in the country and an effective running game. And now, a defense that hasn’t given up a touchdown in three games. You’re looking for teams with that kind of resume and the ability to control a game. That’s what I like about this team.”
