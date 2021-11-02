SOUTH BEND – During the last two games, Notre Dame’s offensive line has looked much improved after a tumultuous first half of the season. Whether it was injury issues, communication problems or new players playing new roles, the Fighting Irish weren’t performing well enough in the trenches on the offensive side of the ball.
However, assisted by a new up-tempo style of offense, a fresh confidence has evolved on the offensive line during the last two games against Southern California and North Carolina. The Irish allowed just two sacks during those games, while the running game gained a combined 463 yards during that span.
“I think it has been a combination of factors, but I think the biggest thing has been guys just playing with more confidence,” said Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson of the recent improvement. “Not being hesitant. Firing off the ball. Trusting the guy next to them. The biggest thing we’ve been preaching is to just do your job and control what you can control.
“After that Virginia Tech game, we felt like we could do this. Coming off the bye, I think it just let us refocus our mindset to continue getting better. I think we’ve been doing that.”
A big positive that’s likely helped lead to the recent success has been consistency within the lineup. The left side of the line has really emerged behind quality play from freshman Joe Alt and junior Andrew Kristofic.
“Andrew’s played center, guard and tackle,” Patterson said. “He understands all the positions. He knows what’s going on in the playbook, which is crucial for us. And Joe’s just a phenomenal talent. He’s a really good athlete, and he communicates very well for a young player. Having those two out there has been big for us.”
Led by running back Kyren Williams’ 199-yard performance against the Tar Heels, the offensive line helped the Irish rush for 293 yards on the ground last Saturday. In addition, UNC only managed one sack for 1 yard during the contest, which led to the entire offensive line being presented with the game ball in the locker room after the game.
After the poor play that circulated within the offensive line on the field earlier in the season, earning that kind of honor was significant.
“I think it was pretty special for all the guys,” Patterson said. “It’s not just the five starters. It was for the entire lineman room. To get that recognition from the coaches, along with the excitement the rest of the team had for us, it was something special. That’s something we have to keep building off of.”
DEFENSE PREPARES FOR NAVY
On Saturday, the Irish will go head-to-head with an offense seldom used in college football.
The Navy Midshipmen run a triple-option offense that relies almost exclusively on production in the run game. Last Saturday, Navy defeated Tulsa without completing a single pass and rushing for 302 yards.
Notre Dame’s defensive line and linebackers have done well defending the run game in spurts this season but are only ranked 48th in rushing defense through eight games.
“This week, we’re focusing on what our job is,” Notre Dame defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola said. “Playing Navy, you have to make sure there’s no freelance plays. If you’re in this position, you have to tackle the dive. And if you’re in this position, you have to tackle the quarterback. It’s all about all 11 players knowing what their assignment is at every level of the defense.”
The Irish didn’t play the Midshipmen in 2020, but in 2018 and 2019, Notre Dame outscored Navy 96-42 on its way to two convincing victories. Preparation against a style of offense the Irish usually face just once a year can be challenging in just a week’s time, but with Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s history against the Midshipmen, prep begins way before the week of the game.
“We started back in August,” Ademilola said. “Back in August and September, we were working on Navy just a little bit. Now, obviously, we’re diving in 100% this week with that game plan. Navy’s always something that Coach Kelly always likes to bring back up. So we are always staying fresh in that aspect.
“I feel like this week, we’re kind of at the basics of things. You’re either good at it or you’re not good at it. We just have to have the right mindset. If you have the right mindset and you attack, you’ll be fine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.