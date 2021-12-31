PHOENIX — Outside of the College Football Playoff games that took place on New Year’s Eve in Arlington, Texas, and Miami, Florida, the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon (1 p.m., ESPN) between No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) and No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) may be the next-best prime bowl game on the list.
Neither team has ever met in either program’s history, and Oklahoma State is looking to put a positive stamp on its disappointing season after falling just short of both a Big 12 championship and CFP berth. With a win, it’ll be the Cowboys’ first New Year's 6 bowl victory since it defeated Stanford in the 2011 Fiesta Bowl.
“I think it's a program that every year is in contention to win the Big 12 championship and make a playoff run,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “What you have seen over the past 10 to 15 years, throughout the time Coach (Mike) Gundy has been there is a team that just every year is pushing to win the championship. That's a very explosive offense, and now you incorporate a defense that plays extremely hard and is one of the best in the country. This is a program that can present problems for any team.
"We know the challenge. We respect this opponent, and we are going to have to prepare to make sure we are successful on Saturday."
FIGHTING IRISH OFFENSE VS. COWBOYS DEFENSE
There’s been a lot of hype surrounding Oklahoma State’s ability to be very explosive on offense. However, arguably the biggest reason for its success has been because of the playmakers on the defensive side of the ball.
The Cowboys rank within college football’s top 10 in three critical categories: total defense (third, 278.4 yards allowed per game), rushing defense (fifth, 91.2 yards per game) and scoring defense (eighth, 16.8 points per game). They also rank second in third-down percentage, with teams converting just over 26% of the time against the Cowboys. That stat could be crucial Saturday with Notre Dame’s offense sitting at just 61st in the country in third-down conversions (40.7%).
The Cowboys have difference makers on every level of the defense, starting with defensive end Collin Oliver. The freshman leads the team in tackles for loss with 15 and in sacks with 11.5.
At linebacker, the Cowboys are led by senior Malcolm Rodriguez. He leads the team in tackles with 112, 14 of which have been for loss (second on the team) to go along with three forced fumbles.
In the secondary, senior defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse leads his group in pass breakups with nine. Senior safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has the most interceptions for the Cowboys with three.
“I'm so impressed with how hard they play from every position, but especially their front four,” Freeman said. “They play extremely hard, they are relentless and they tackle and pursue the ball well. It's going to be a huge challenge, and the challenge is not going to be schematically. It's going to be to match their intensity and the physicality they play with.”
NOTRE DAME DEFENSE VS. OKLAHOMA STATE OFFENSE
If the Irish defense plays the way it has during the second half of the regular season, potential for a low-scoring affair Saturday will be high.
Since giving up 34 points and over 500 yards of total offense to North Carolina at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 30, the Notre Dame defense has been one of the more impressive units in college football. Over the last five games of the regular season, Notre Dame gave up just 23 total points (4.6 per game).
A big part of that success has come from players like defensive linemen Jayson Ademilola, Isaiah Foskey and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, among others, in the trenches. The performances of those players will be vital in beating an Oklahoma State offense with one of the better running backs in the country.
Redshirt senior Jaylen Warren has 1,189 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 237 carries this season. Five times, he has run for over 100 yards, including a 218-yard performance against Boise State.
“He's a powerful running back,” Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston said. “He's got great vision and makes decisive cuts. He's bulky, runs behind his pads and he’s physical. They can get the ball to him in the backfield on screens, and he makes big plays with the ball in his hands. ... You have to bring your feet to tackle him. You have to club and wrap, and you have to get helmets to the football with him running the ball. They’ll also go up-tempo and spread you out. The quarterback can also pull the ball at any time and run it. There's a lot of complexities to it, but when (Warren)’s in the game, it's different. He's a really good running back.”
Redshirt junior Spencer Sanders is a dangerous dual-threat quarterback — 2,468 passing yards and 651 rushing yards — but has been turnover prone at times as well. Sanders has tossed 12 interceptions, just four less than the amount of touchdowns he’s thrown.
With extra preparation, expect Notre Dame’s defense to force Sanders into some less-than-ideal situations on New Year’s Day.
“Yes, I definitely do,” said Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey when asked if he believes the extra prep time has helped him learn Oklahoma State’s offense more. “We have (been preparing) for probably a whole month for this game. We have been watching film over and over, just watching Oklahoma State, their offensive line, their quarterback, running back, trying to perfect everything that we are doing against them. We’ve just really had a better read on what Oklahoma State is doing.”
