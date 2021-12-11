SOUTH BEND – Sometimes the storylines simply write themselves.
On what was already a special day with former Notre Dame star LaPhonso Ellis getting inducted into the Ring of Honor, the current Fighting Irish had an opportunity to add to the excitement against No. 10 Kentucky.
Tied at 62 with less than 20 seconds to play, Notre Dame freshman Blake Wesley drove through the middle of the lane before pulling up at the Atlantic Coast Conference logo in front of Kentucky guard Davion Mintz.
The rubber met nylon and put the Irish ahead by two with 10 seconds to play. The Wildcats had one last opportunity to tie or win, but a missed shot by TyTy Washington Jr. ended up in the hands of Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson Jr. He then found teammate Dane Goodwin down the court for a dunk as the final buzzer sounded to put an exclamation point on the home team’s 66-62 victory at the Joyce Center on Saturday afternoon.
“This means the world to me,” said Wesley, a South Bend native. “It’s amazing I just did that in front of everybody. … I’ve been working on that (shot). I worked on those pull-up jumpers (Friday), and it was just there. I shot over him and made it.”
“Kind of like a storybook ending, right?” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey added. “South Bend guy goes from 15 feet and knocks it down. … On a big stage with the bright lights, he was obviously not afraid. To bounce back from a turnover the possession before and then go win it, that’s special stuff.”
From the tip, it was evident the Irish were amped up by both the crowd and the opportunity to beat a top-10 team after a lackluster beginning to the season.
The largest lead either team had was just four during the first 20 minutes. The Irish kept pace by playing inspired defense and getting out to an efficient start offensively. Notre Dame shot nearly 50% for a majority of the half while running Kentucky off the 3-point line at the other end, causing them to go 0-of-10 from deep during the first 20 minutes.
Despite the struggles from beyond the arc, the Wildcats managed to lead for a majority of the first half because of the skilled play within the interior by forward Oscar Tshiebwe. The West Virginia transfer (15.3 points and 15.4 rebounds per game) had 12 points to lead all scorers at halftime. He also snagged six rebounds before the break.
“He’s a really good player,” Atkinson said. “He’s big, and he has really good touch. He’s got a lot of skill and a lot of power, and we did our best to contain him. … It was a bit of a surprise to see him posting up pretty much every possession, but I think we battled and handled it pretty well.”
Atkinson, who had six points and three rebounds in the first half, got his team to within two after some nice work in the paint with 30 seconds to play before the break. Kentucky held a slim 30-28 lead at halftime.
While most in attendance likely expected the Irish to eventually fold, that sequence never came in the second half. Much like the first half, Notre Dame matched Kentucky possession after possession during the final 20 minutes.
Every time it seemed Kentucky was primed to extend its lead, the Irish hit a big shot. Arguably the biggest one came from Notre Dame guard Trey Wertz with just over eight minutes left. Down 53-48, Wertz stepped into a 3 and nailed it to send the home crowd into a frenzy. That momentum helped start an 11-1 run that put the Irish up five with less than four minutes to play.
“We were smart, and we controlled the tempo,” Brey said. “Our transition defense was fabulous. I think we were very aware of (Kentucky)’s threats from 3, and we really chased them off. If they hit four or five 3s, it’s over.”
A big key to the Irish victory was causing the Wildcats to go just 2-of-19 from 3. However, one of those two late nearly hurt Notre Dame’s chances.
Down 61-59 with 1:50 left, Kentucky guard Kellan Grady knocked down a trey from the right side with the shot clock winding down to put the Wildcats back up by one.
The home team had an answer, though, and was able to tie the game on a free throw from Goodwin with 1:31 left. From there, the Irish stopped Tshiebwe inside on defense, and Wesley made up for his costly turnover the offensive possession before with what ended up being the game-winning shot.
Wesley and Goodwin each had 14 points to lead the Irish, while Tshiebwe and forward Keion Brooks Jr. led the Wildcats (7-2) with 25 and 12 points, respectively.
The Irish now sit at 4-4 and hope this is something they can build on with a game against Indiana (7-2) in Indianapolis up next Dec. 18.
“Being at home in that atmosphere really helped us,” Brey said. “They deserve this. This is something to grow from. They’re the most coachable group, and again, I’m proud of the steps our leadership took to kind of take ownership of things this week. But now we have another tough one coming next Saturday.”
