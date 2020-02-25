INDIANAPOLIS – Former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet has no regrets.
Kmet could throw a fastball as high as 95 mph and mulled a six-figure offer out of high school to sign a professional baseball contract. Instead, Kmet played both football and baseball for two seasons at Notre Dame before giving up baseball due to an elbow injury to focus on football full time as a junior.
“Some people might say the longevity is in baseball, but you’ve got to do what you love,” Kmet said. “Life is short, so you have to do the things that you want to do.”
After a breakout junior year that included 45 catches for 515 yards and six receiving TDs, Kmet declared for the NFL draft in January. He may wind up getting an even bigger payday in football. Several NFL draft websites project Kmet to be the first tight end taken in the NFL draft, picked either late in the first round or early in the second round.
“He showed that he is the best tight end in the country,” Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool said. “Obviously, he’s the biggest tight end and then when he shows his speed on Thursday, his size and speed, that tight end position, with his hands, everything that he can do is kind of scary to see.”
Kmet comes from football bloodlines. His father, Frank Kmet, played at Purdue and was drafted in the fourth round by the Buffalo Bills, but didn’t make the Bills’ roster out of camp. His uncle, Jeff Zgonina, also played at Purdue and was a defensive tackle for eight different teams in 17 seasons, including a season in 1998 with the Indianapolis Colts.
Zgonina is now the defensive line coach for the Washington Redskins. Kmet said he has a close relationship with his uncle.
“He’s just a process guy,” Kmet said. “He’s a hard worker in that sense, so he’s just a guy that can tell me, 'Keep your head down, keep working hard and everything will take of itself.'”
At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Kmet trusted the process as a junior and showed the ability to make catches downfield.
“I definitely like to get vertical,” Kmet said. “You see that against Georgia, Stanford, BC (Boston College) kind of things like that, being an effective receiver.”
Kmet said he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.69 seconds last week and is hoping for an even better 40-time this week at the combine. He plans to take part in all drills this week but the bench press, which he is saving for Notre Dame’s Pro Day.
Blocking and upper body strength is considered a weakness for Kmet, but his receiving skills have drawn lofty comparisons. A few projections for Kmet have even mentioned All-Pro and future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski.
“You definitely watch Gronk, he’s one of the greatest tight ends of all time,” Kmet said. “I definitely watch how he plays. There are some similarities in how he plays and how I try to play, so (i) definitely model my game after him.”
Kmet said playing in a pro style offense at Notre Dame under Brian Kelly also has helped prepare him for NFL predraft workouts.
“I feel like I pick up stuff pretty quickly, too,” Kmet said. “So me and these coaches, kind of going over their schemes and all that stuff, has come quickly to me, and I feel like I’ve picked it up pretty well.”
