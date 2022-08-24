SOUTH BEND – On the first series of the 2021 season against Florida State, Notre Dame tight end Kevin Bauman’s second year with the Fighting Irish was permanently derailed by injury.
Following a promising offseason heading into last season, Bauman’s chances to show off his potential vanished after he suffered a broken left fibula against the Seminoles.
The then-sophomore eventually returned to the field, appearing in a limited fashion on special teams and catching just one pass for 10 yards after playing in five games.
“Obviously, last year the injury was tough,” Bauman said in mid-April. “I feel back to 100% and maybe even better than I was before. I felt great this spring, and really keeping on top of the rehab has been huge for me.
“I was able to take the opportunity of not being able to do things physically to work on the mental side of things. Although I wasn’t able to physically be on the field, I was taking those (mental) reps and watching the film. Once I got back on the field, I felt those things kind of come to fruition for me.”
Fast forward to now and the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Red Bank, New Jersey, native, is preparing for a much more prominent role within the Notre Dame tight end room this season.
“Right now, I feel great mentally and physically,” Bauman said Wednesday. “I feel like my game has improved tremendously. I feel as confident as ever, so I’m ready to go. It’s been a long time coming. I’ve put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get to this moment. I’m taking advantage of every moment, having fun, and I feel when I’m doing that, I’m playing my best football.”
Bauman has made strides in every area of his game, and first-year tight end coach Gerard Parker has taken notice.
“I think the biggest thing with (Bauman) is that he’s grown real confidence,” Parker said. “He’s been taking good reps and playing well. He’s also done a great job of growing from his mistakes and realizing that’s the only way he’s going to become a better player. I’m just so proud of him because I feel like he’s really grown up and matured.”
During the spring, Bauman was competing with sophomore tight end Mitchell Evans for the second spot on the depth chart behind All-American junior Michael Mayer.
That competition ended abruptly when Evans broke his foot during summer training and had surgery to repair the injury in July.
Since then, players around Bauman have noticed an uptick in play from him.
“He’s been huge (this offseason),” Mayer said. “Our big emphasis coming into the summer was just to stay healthy. We both wanted to get bigger, faster, stronger, but we knew we needed to stay healthy. That’s what we did, and now he’s been able to have a fantastic camp. Kevin knew he needed to step up with Evans’ horrible injury, and he’s been able to turn it up to that third notch that I knew he had.”
Now the one-two punch of Mayer and Bauman has the potential to be one of the best tight-end duos in college football.
“I think in both the pass game and the run game, when you put both of us on the field, it’s a tough matchup,” Bauman said. “Mike’s a tremendous player, and I’m really excited to get on the field with him this year.”
According to Parker, Bauman has grown the most during fall camp in his strong attention to detail.
That commitment has translated into Bauman’s game, and he’s ready to be a solid option that takes some of the attention away from Notre Dame’s top tight end in Mayer.
“The fundamentals and just some of the minute details,” Bauman said when asked of his biggest progressions as a player this offseason. “To be honest, some of those things I didn’t pay much attention to in the past. Now I’m working on those things every single day. In the pass game, I’ve developed tremendously as a route runner. In the run game, my confidence has developed more. Just paying attention to those small details has helped me, and I’ve made incredible strides because of that.”