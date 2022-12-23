SOUTH BEND — A lot has transpired within the Notre Dame quarterback room this season, and the unexpected continues to become reality as the Fighting Irish prep for their final game of the season — the Gator Bowl — on Dec. 30 against South Carolina.
Quarterback Drew Pyne — who went 8-2 in 10 starts — entered the transfer portal Dec. 2.
After visiting Arizona State last week, he committed to the Sun Devils on Monday and will officially be in another uniform starting in 2023.
Initially, that left questions as to who would start for the Irish in the team’s bowl game.
Many thought freshman signal-caller Steve Angeli might be next in line, but instead sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner seems locked in as the starter, as he continues his return from major shoulder surgery in September.
A week ago, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees mentioned how well Buchner was throwing the ball and operating the offense in practice.
Buchner elaborated on Rees’ words Sunday.
“I was throwing the ball really well that day,” Buchner said. “I felt like I was seeing everything really clearly. Maybe that had something to do with me spending almost an entire season in the (press) box and getting to see the field from that perspective. … There’s still a little bit of rust for me. It had been 10-something weeks, so there was definitely some rust there. I just have to finish getting that off, and we’re rolling.”
Buchner’s been cleared to throw for multiple weeks and has looked good doing it.
The chances of Buchner eventually returning were never guaranteed, but at one point, he knew there was at least a chance.
“Midseason, there was a discussion,” Buchner said. “I was asked if I’d be OK with coming back. We didn’t really talk about it much after that. Then I started practicing, and things felt good.”
Buchner’s getting a chance to play thanks to his former teammate in Pyne, who did a solid job of replacing Buchner after his injury.
However, after discussions with the coaching staff that included potentially bringing in another quarterback from the transfer portal, the junior quarterback decided it was time to move on.
Buchner and Pyne developed a close relationship over the last couple of years, so Buchner’s reaction to the news yielded bittersweet emotions.
“He’s one of my best friends,” Buchner said. “I really wish the best for him. He’s a really talented player, and he had a really good year. I just want to see him win. He works really hard, and I wish nothing but the best for him.
“I honestly figured they’d be looking at bringing in someone (from the portal). There’s kind of been rumblings about it, and I understand why.”
Even if the Irish pick up a QB in the portal, Buchner’s confident he’ll be the guy beyond the Gator Bowl.
The time off from the field has allowed him to grow more mentally, and things are becoming much more natural before the snap.
“There’s no guessing, and I feel like I know what’s going on,” Buchner said. “… There are always answers to things, and I feel like I’m getting to the answer quicker than I was before.
“Early in the season, I was doing a lot of thinking. You can’t see the entire picture, and you only have so much time. But now, if I have an extra split second to see the safeties, I know what (the coverage) is 100%.”
There’s no question the 2022 campaign has been a bag of mixed feelings and emotions for the young quarterback.
However, there’s a silver lining to everything, and Buchner has done his best at seeing what good has come from his injured shoulder.
“You never really envision it going this way,” Buchner said. “You’re announced the starter, but then you get hurt Week 2. That’s obviously never the way you picture it, but you learn a lot through that. I feel like getting hurt wasn’t the worst thing that could’ve happened to me. I’ve become a better person, and I think I’ve become a better football player as well. There are certainly ways that I’ve benefitted (from the injury).”