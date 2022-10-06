SOUTH BEND — Before Notre Dame’s bye week, a sense of improvement surrounded the Fighting Irish following two straight victories to round their record to 2-2 following a disappointing start to the 2022 campaign.
Led by an improved offense and strong showings defensively in the trenches, Notre Dame picked up key wins over Cal and North Carolina to bring much-needed momentum to the program.
According to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, the Irish accomplished a lot over their open week.
“The bye week went really well,” Freeman said. “I think it was a chance for us as a football team to improve. That was my challenge as a head coach to these guys and to our staff. We had to find ways to improve in our three days of practice, but we also wanted to help the team physically and mentally recover. … It was a really good week for us without any distractions, and it was very productive. Now we’re ready to move forward into this eight-game stretch.”
Notre Dame practiced Tuesday through Thursday last week, looking to build on the success it found on both sides of the ball over the past couple of weeks.
Additionally, it was an opportunity for some banged up players to receive some needed rest as the Irish prepare for the final eight weeks of the regular season.
“There were some guys that were banged up that really needed the time off physically,” Freeman said. “Especially guys like Ramon Henderson, DJ Brown, Michael Mayer and a lot of our running backs had played a lot of snaps. For those that were healthy, we practiced physically. But for those who needed the rest, they got better with the time off.”
BUILDING ON RECENT SUCCESS
Notre Dame’s all-around performance, both offensively and defensively, against UNC was far and away its best effort of the 2022 season.
However, the offense is what was most surprising against the Tar Heels.
After fairly abysmal showings during the first three weeks, Notre Dame dropped 576 total yards and 45 points in the commanding win.
Starting quarterback Drew Pyne showed tons of poise and promise in the passing game — 289 passing yards and three touchdowns — but the team’s ability to run the ball is what made the biggest difference.
“The game we just had is for sure a confidence booster,” Notre Dame running back Audric Estime said. “I felt great for all of us because all of the hard work we’ve been putting in finally paid off. We finally got to show off the abilities that we have, and I think it’s a game we’re going to build off of.
“A main emphasis this week has been to stay locked in. Some teams let their guard down when they are on a bye. But Coach Freeman’s main goal for us was to stay locked in no matter what. It’s just another week and another opportunity.”
Estime led the way with 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries against the Tar Heels. Overall, the team ran for 287 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.
“I think all 11 players did a nice job of playing together and identifying things through the same lens,” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said of the run game against UNC. “To have a good running game, it takes everybody. The quarterback getting guys in the right position. The offensive line and tight ends communicating together. The running backs trusting the looks they’re given and also the wide receivers helping provide those explosive runs by blocking downfield.
“We’ll have another great challenge this week to try to be consistent in the run game, and we’re hoping to build off what we did the last time we played.”
Moving forward, maintaining the type of offensive success that was accomplished in the game against UNC will be the biggest key for Notre Dame’s win column the rest of the way.
They’ll face a stiff test in doing so right away against No. 16 BYU on Saturday in Las Vegas.
“Anytime there’s success, you can build off of it,” Rees said of the offense. “Momentum is a real thing, and rhythm is a real thing. But, again, we don’t want success to mask our need to improve. That’s what we’re all after. Yes, we had success on offense (against UNC), but that doesn’t guarantee that the next time we play we’re going to have success. We have to strip things back down and ask why we had that kind of success and replicate it.”