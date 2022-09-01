SOUTH BEND — A lot of the focus geared toward Notre Dame during the month of August has been centered upon the question marks surrounding this year’s Fighting Irish offense with sophomore Tyler Buchner under center.
However, it’s hard not to acknowledge the type of expectations Notre Dame’s defense has heading into the season opener this weekend.
The unit returned eight starters from last season’s 11-2 campaign, and a strong amount of depth resides behind the first team as well.
In the secondary, senior Cam Hart and junior Clarence Lewis man the outside at each cornerback position, while graduate senior Houston Griffith and experienced transfer Brandon Joseph will rotate at safety in front of senior DJ Brown and junior Ramon Henderson.
In the middle of the defense, senior JD Bertrand and graduate senior Bo Bauer are at the top of the depth chart at the linebacker position along with seniors Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau.
That last name in particular is a welcome one for defensive coordinator Al Golden and the defensive staff after Liufau missed the entire 2021 season due to a season-ending ankle injury suffered during fall camp.
At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Liufau brings a solid amount of size and strength to one of Notre Dame’s deepest positions.
“It’s really exciting,” Liufau said. “This will be my first game back in over a year, and we get to play a really great team. I couldn’t have asked for anything better than this.”
On Monday, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman confirmed Liufau will be probable to play against the Buckeyes after being limited at times during fall camp.
According to Golden, Liufau’s looked fast, physical and ready to play in recent weeks.
“He was a little hobbled in the beginning (of fall camp),” Golden said. “But I don't think there are any issues now. He's been good. He's a long linebacker who can run and is not afraid to be physical. I'm excited about Marist. Hopefully, he'll have an opportunity to stay healthy this year and really fulfill himself as a player.”
It’s been a long time since Liufau’s played meaningful football, and he’s ready to contribute in helping his team stop Ohio State’s high-powered offense.
“Getting the chance to go against somebody in an opposite jersey is really exciting for me,” Liufau said. “I had to watch from the sidelines all of last season, and the anticipation has really built up to this game and this whole season for me.”
In addition to the linebackers, the defensive line for Notre Dame has a large amount of depth and veteran leadership, too.
Preseason All-American senior Isaiah Foskey is expected to reach double-digit sacks in 2022 at the defensive end spot, while senior Jacob Lacey and graduate senior Jayson Ademilola will look to control the line of scrimmage in the middle.
Junior Rylie Mills is projected to start across from Foskey, but the entire second team of graduate seniors Chris Smith and Justin Ademilola, as well as seniors Nana Osafo-Mensah and Howard Cross III, should rotate in quite a bit on game day.
“We’ve got a bunch of defensive linemen, and we’re fortunate that we have a veteran group there,” Golden said. “It’s an unselfish group, and they all have specific roles. And, obviously, when you have to play a team like Ohio State that does some up-tempo and tries to control the ball, you have to play a lot of guys. That’s our mindset going into this game. We’ll have a lot of guys ready to get out there and play.”
The Buckeyes feature an experienced offensive line led by a mountain of a man in 6-8, 360-pound Dawand James at the right tackle spot.
In the backfield, sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson is a handful for opposing defenses after rushing for over 1,000 yards last season, and junior Miyan Williams is just as capable, averaging over 7 yards per carry in 2021.
“They have some good talent,” Jayson Ademilola said. “They have some good backs, but I feel like there’s a lot of opportunity out there (for our defense). Ohio State has great guys in the backfield and some great guys up front protecting them, but this is about us. We understand what we need to do, which is to play to our strengths defensively.”
Notre Dame’s defense has plenty of reason to be confident heading into this weekend’s season opener. However, it’ll be tested at every level against what was the best offense in college football last season.
Those watching will find out just how much that depth and experience across the Irish defense is truly capable of after Saturday night.
“I’ve been waiting for this,” Jayson Ademilola said. “I’m excited for the opportunity. I’m excited for the guys and this team. I’m excited to kick off this season and to get started.”
“It's going to be a battle,” Golden added. “It’s not going to be decided early. We just have to get to the point where we understand it's going to be a punch, counterpunch. It's going to be a long night.”