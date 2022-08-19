SOUTH BEND – Marcus Freeman’s first season as Notre Dame’s head football coach begins with a world of optimism.
The Fighting Irish are ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press preseason poll and will face No. 2 Ohio State in a prime-time opener on Sept. 3.
With experienced returning starters in the trenches on both sides of the ball, the Irish have a solid foundation on which to build. There will be some challenges elsewhere on the roster – notably replacing All-American safety Kyle Hamilton and leading rusher Kyren Williams – but this remains one of the nation’s most talented rosters in the first season after the departure of former head coach Brian Kelly.
Freeman intends to keep it that way. He’s set to sign one of the country’s top recruiting classes in December.
But first he’ll attempt to lead Notre Dame to its third College Football Playoff appearance in the past five years.
That quest starts with a new starting quarterback in sophomore Tyler Buchner, who beat out Drew Pyne in a preseason competition.
“It was an extremely difficult decision,” Freeman said. “It was one that me and (offensive coordinator) Tommy Rees spent a lot of time talking about. Drew made things extremely difficult, and we feel both guys give us a chance to win. But, with Tyler, he brings a different element with his feet. He has the ability to extend plays and gives us an opportunity to have a QB running game.”
The Irish are coming off an 11-2 season that ended with a 37-35 loss in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State. That was Freeman’s first game as a head coach at any level.
He was thrust into the role after Kelly jumped ship for LSU even as Notre Dame made its case for a CFP berth.
Freeman quickly won over the locker room and the fan base, and his wild recruiting success has only added to his popularity.
But he will face a typically difficult schedule in his debut season.
In addition to the opener against the Buckeyes, Notre Dame will face No. 25 BYU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (Oct. 8), host No. 4 Clemson (Nov. 5) and travel to No. 14 USC (Nov. 26).
The Irish also have showdowns against traditional rivals Stanford (Oct. 15) and Boston College (Nov. 19) in South Bend and a date with Navy (Nov. 12) at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium.
Kelly left in part because he believed he couldn’t win a national championship under Notre Dame’s restrictive recruiting standards.
The Irish haven’t won a national title since 1988, but Freeman has no such concerns.
“We won’t make excuses for what we don’t have,” he told ESPN’s “Get Up” in July. “We have everything we need to truly maximize our potential and compete against the best teams in the country.”