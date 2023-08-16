The honeymoon period has ended, but expectations remain high for Notre Dame’s second full season under head coach Marcus Freeman.
The energetic 37-year-old brought a refreshing new vibe to the program after the distasteful departure of Brian Kelly to LSU.
There was – and still is – a sense Freeman was the man who could finish the job Kelly started and wake up the echoes of the Fighting Irish’s national championship past.
Then the 2022 season began, and the growing pains were evident.
A close loss to Ohio State on the road in the opener was forgivable. A home upset loss against Marshall and a last-second escape against Cal in the next two weeks were far less so.
By the time Stanford stunned Notre Dame 16-14 in South Bend on Oct. 15 to drop the Irish’s record to 3-2, the boo birds were out in full force.
Then Freeman righted the ship.
Notre Dame won six of its final seven games, including a 45-38 shootout against No. 19 South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. The only loss came on the road against a red-hot Southern California team making a push for quarterback Caleb Williams to win the Heisman Trophy.
Freeman’s challenge now is to get Notre Dame back into College Football Playoff contention.
The offseason was not without its speed bumps. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees left to take the same position at Alabama, and star tight end Michael Mayer was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.
New offensive coordinator Gerard Parker – who coached the tight ends last year in South Bend and served as the offensive coordinator at West Virginia in 2020 and 2021 – must discover playmakers in the passing game.
But the Fighting Irish again have one of the nation’s most-respected offensive lines led by left tackle Joe Alt and a deep running back crew highlighted by Audric Estime.
The most important offensive addition is Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, who will be the starting quarterback.
Hartman threw for 3,701 yards with 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last year for the Demon Deacons, and he had 12,967 passing yards and 110 touchdowns over parts of five seasons at Wake Forest overall.
A rare sixth-year super senior, Hartman bypassed a potential selection in the NFL Draft to finish his college career at Notre Dame.
“I think he taught our guys a lot about owning what we need to do and learning install and timing of routes and those things (this spring),” Parker told Sports Illustrated. “So their throwing sessions and who we were this summer was way more accountable. And that’s because of his leadership.”
On defense, Freeman must replace program sacks leader Isiah Foskey and solve a red-zone issue that saw opponents score on 94.1% of their trips inside the 20-yeard line.
Linebackers JD Bertrand and Jack Kiser are back to provide leadership, and there are high expectations for sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison.
Freeman believes improvement also will come naturally in the second season in coordinator Al Golden’s scheme.
“I really am excited to see the jump this defense makes in terms of how dominant they can be,” he told SI. “You talk about really every position there is either a returning starter or a guy that has experience playing – I mean a lot of experience.
“I’m talking from safeties to corners to backers to D-line, there’s either returning service or guys that played a tremendous amount of ball.”
The Irish open the season Aug. 26 against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, and two of their three biggest games will be at home.
Notre Dame hosts Ohio State on Sept. 23 and Southern California on Oct. 14 before traveling to Clemson on Nov. 4.