SOUTH BEND — Two of Notre Dame’s best players in safety Kyle Hamilton and running back Kyren Williams announced via Twitter on Friday they’ll each enter the 2022 NFL Draft and forego the Fiesta Bowl.
The announcement from Hamilton comes as no surprise after the All-American missed the last five games of the regular season due to a knee injury he sustained against USC on Oct. 23.
Had Notre Dame made the College Football Playoff, Hamilton likely would’ve suited up again for the Fighting Irish. Unfortunately, Notre Dame came up just short, leading Hamilton to make the easy decision for his health and his future.
The decision for Williams is a bit more surprising. After a slow start, many figured Williams would come back in 2022. However, as the season went on, Williams’ draft stock skyrocketed behind impressive performances in both the run and pass game.
HAMILTON A TOP-10 pick?
A three-year starter, Hamilton’s sheer size and athleticism has caught the eyes of NFL scouts since his freshman year in 2019. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, his ability to man a secondary is rare.
His performance in the season opener against Florida State confirmed his ball-hawking ability. The junior had six tackles, two pass breakups and two interceptions during his team’s overtime victory over the Seminoles.
Despite only playing in six full games in 2021, he amassed 35 tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions. Overall for his career, Hamilton tallied 139 tackles, 24 pass breakups and eight interceptions in 31 games.
Currently, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Hamilton ranked as his fourth overall prospect on his draft board behind Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson, Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.
“First off, I want to say thank you,” said Hamilton via his Twitter. “Thank you for allowing me an opportunity to attend the greatest university in the world. The relationships I have made the past three years are invaluable and remind me that my decision as a 17-year-old kid to commit to the University of Notre Dame was the best decision of my life.”
Hamilton made sure to address both his teammates and coaches.
“To my teammates: Thank you for pushing me to be my best self,” he said. “Coming to work with you every day made all the blood, sweat and tears worth it. I am forever grateful for the times we’ve had, and I look forward to all the memories we’ll make in the future.
“To my coaches: You have not only developed me into a better player but a better man as well. You all have changed me for the better in ways that I could not have imagined coming into my freshman year. Thank you for believing in a skinny kid from Atlanta.”
WILLIAMS A TOP RB PROSPECT
Because the offense struggled to find an identity early in the season, Williams’ offensive numbers suffered. However, during the Virginia Tech game, as the offense began to play up to its potential, so did Williams.
The junior ran for 81 yards and a touchdown to complement his five catches for 26 yards and a touchdown through the air to help the Irish beat the Hokies in thrilling fashion Oct. 9.
His three-game stretch following probably helped sway his decision to declare for the draft. Against USC, North Carolina and Navy, Williams combined for 432 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, while hauling in 15 catches for 93 yards. For the season, Williams rushed for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns. In the pass game, the sure-handed running back caught 42 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns.
Over his three-year career with the Irish, the 2021 Paul Hornung Award finalist rushed for 2,153 yards and 27 touchdowns in 28 games. The former high school wide receiver also managed 78 catches for 675 yards and four touchdowns .
Kiper has Williams listed as his fourth-best running back behind Iowa State’s Breece Hall, Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III and Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller.
“I want to thank (Notre Dame) for giving a young kid from St. Louis the life-changing opportunity to attend the best university in the world,” said Williams via his Twitter. “I am forever grateful for the life lessons that I have learned during my time at Notre Dame.”
