SOUTH BEND — Devan Houstan made the decision to commit to Notre Dame sound easy.
“I literally just woke up one morning and said, ‘This is what I want to do,’” Houstan said.
Houstan is one of seven defensive players to enroll early in Notre Dame’s football recruiting class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman could have easily followed in his brother, Caleb’s, footsteps and headed to Michigan. Caleb Houstan played basketball for the Wolverines for one season before being drafted by the Orlando Magic in the second round of last year’s NBA Draft.
The younger Houstan decided he wanted to carve his own path, which led him to South Bend.
“Mainly just for the experience and the people here,” Houstan said of his reasons for choosing Notre Dame. “There’s no place like Notre Dame. I know that’s the cliché and everybody says that kind of thing, but there’s definitely no place like Notre Dame. The connections I made throughout the recruiting process were closest with Notre Dame. With the players and the recruits, it’s just been love from the beginning, and it’s still love now.
“I think that’s a testament to me making the right decision to be here.”
Even though younger brother didn’t follow older brother to Ann Arbor, Caleb made sure to give some advice to Devan on what to expect at college.
“The main thing he said was to just stay the course,” Devan Houstan said. “Embrace who you are, embrace the challenges, embrace the struggles, everything. Just stay grounded in who you are and have confidence in yourself.”
As with all new freshmen, there’s an adjustment going from high school to college. Houstan said going to college for him has been a wake-up call — literally.
“I’ve learned that it’s very, very tiring,” Houstan said. “The day-to-day is pretty crazy. Getting up early, not so many late nights. The one thing I will say is that I’ve been going to bed the earliest that I ever have right now -- like 9:30, 10 o’clock bed times. But it’s great overall. I really like it.”
Houstan, originally from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, played high school football at St. James School in Hagerstown, Maryland. He had productive junior and senior seasons for the Saints, combining for 89 tackles (18 for loss) and 11 sacks in 16 games.
Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington was instrumental in recruiting Houstan. He was first offered by the Irish in October 2021, before Washington was even on staff. As time went on, Houstan and Washington bonded, which led the Canadian to commit in May 2022.
“It’s been great — real intense,” Houstan said of his first month working with Washington in person. “Just being in that defensive line room and being with all the guys going through meetings, it’s just real good. The infectious personalities and attitudes around me are just great, and it just helps bring this place up even more.”
There are high expectations for Houstan, who was a four-star recruit and the 36th-ranked defensive lineman in the country for the class of 2023, per 247Sports. According to the scouting report on that same website, Houstan is “explosive at (the) snap and covers ground quickly. Shows closing speed when moving down hill. Has active hands and shows solid technique with swim and spin moves.” The report also says he can be a “multi-year starter” for a program like Notre Dame.
Houstan gives credit to a certain skill in his background to help him with his quick feet.
“Dancing helps a lot,” Houstan said. “In terms of coordination, it’s helped tremendously, but I definitely say it’s helped the most in terms of being able to mimic what other people do. Pass rushing and everything, it’s really an art, if you really look at it. Being able to watch someone and be able to mimic them is huge, and I think my ability to do that is what sets me apart. It’s definitely helped me along the way.”
Although he said it’s too early to see if he’s the top dancer on the team, Houstan already has a plan for how he’ll celebrate his first sack wearing the Blue and Gold.
“You’re going to see everything,” Houstan joked. “Mainly hip-hop, though, because I’m a hip-hop guy. But you’ll see everything. Definitely going to pay attention to what’s hot at the moment and everything. It’s going to be great.”