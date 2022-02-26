SOUTH BEND — All it took was an impressive final five minutes of the first half to secure Notre Dame’s 21st win of the season.
Leading Georgia Tech 28-19 with 5:07 remaining in the half, the Fighting Irish closed on an 18-7 run to go up 19 at the break. Notre Dame put it in cruise control from there, knocking off the Yellow Jackets 80-56 to improve to 21-8 overall and 14-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
It’s the largest victory for the Irish since joining the ACC in the 2013-14 season. Those 14 conference victories match a program record for most in a season with two ACC games left to play.
“We haven’t had a game like that in the league,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “I thought we were really ready to play. Getting stops and being able to run, I think, is something we’re understanding is a fun way to play. The run in the first half — as a coach, you just sit back and you enjoy it.”
The catalyst of the late first-half surge was senior Dane Goodwin. He started the run with back-to-back 3s within 18 seconds of each other to push the lead to 15. After a layup from freshman Blake Wesley continued the run, Goodwin made a layup of his own to extend the lead to 19, forcing Georgia Tech coach John Pastner to call timeout with 2:57 left in the half.
Goodwin finished with a team-high 17 points, all of which came in the first half.
The first half was punctuated by a Wesley 3 with four seconds to go, making it a 46-27 Irish advantage at halftime. Notre Dame shot a blistering 66.7% from the field in the first half on 18-of-27 shooting, including 7-of-11 from 3-point range.
The Irish kept up their strong play to begin the second half. Senior Cormac Ryan hit a pair of 3s to begin the half, then two field goals from graduate senior Paul Atkinson Jr. and a 3-pointer from senior Trey Wertz made it 59-31 less than six minutes into the second stanza.
The closest the Yellow Jackets (11-18, 4-14) came to the Irish in the second half was 21 points after a 7-0 run from the visitors made it 61-40. Notre Dame extended the lead beyond 30 points late in the game when the bench players were primarily in for both teams.
“We played well,” Ryan said. “I think we did a good job of continuing to throw punches. I think that’s something we’ve improved on, not backing down and giving up leads. We kept the pressure on them for 40 minutes.”
Wesley finished with 15 points, while senior Prentiss Hubb had 13 and Atkinson 10. Nine different players scored for the Irish as they shot 57.1% (32-of-56) from the field for the game.
Notre Dame won pretty much in every statistical category, including made field goals (32-21), made 3-point shots (13-4), rebounds (42-29), assists (21-8), points in the paint (38-30) and fast-break points (12-0).
“I don’t care who they would’ve played (Saturday), they would’ve probably beaten anybody,” said Pastner of Notre Dame.
The win guarantees Notre Dame a top-four finish in the ACC regular-season standings, meaning it will receive a double-bye into the quarterfinals of the conference tournament in two weeks at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
“It means a lot,” Hubb said. “I said that before we ran out of the tunnel, that we had to lock-in, and if we did and handled our business, then we were going to get that double-bye. We’ve never really been in this position before, so I really don’t know how to feel. We’ve always been playing on that first night, so I think that we can’t get complacent or try to get too high on our horse.”
While the double-bye is locked up for the Irish, what isn’t is a chance to be the regular-season conference champion. Notre Dame sits just one game behind Duke in the ACC standings entering the final week of the regular season. Both teams have two games remaining: Notre Dame at Florida State on Wednesday and then home to Pitt next Saturday, while Duke visits Pitt on Tuesday before hosting rival North Carolina next Saturday.
More importantly, though, is Notre Dame has all-but wrapped up an NCAA Tournament bid by winning 17 of its last 20 games.
“I think we are in an amazingly strong position,” Brey said. “And, man, we’ve missed it, and I’ve missed it. I’ve been, quite frankly, miserable missing it. … We’ve handled our business. I think what’s helped us is, as much as we’ve chased Selection Sunday since last year’s Selection Sunday, that we’re in a race for the regular-season title. It’s kept us in the here and now and not projections or bracketology.
“But we have a hell of a resume. That’s all I’ll say.”
