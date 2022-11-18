SOUTH BEND — No. 18 Notre Dame will grace the artificial turf of Notre Dame Stadium for the final time in 2022 Saturday when it hosts Boston College at 2:30 p.m. on Senior Day.
The weather may play a factor for the game, with the temperatures throughout the day expected to stay in the mid-20s and chances of snow showers off and on.
“You have to embrace it," Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “First thing I told them on Tuesday is that we’re practicing outside. I wanted to stay outside all week, but the rest of the week has been a little too wet. … We just have to understand that we’re going to be playing this game outside. If we’re dressed appropriately, it shouldn’t be an issue.”
Saturday’s matchup will be the 27th edition of “The Holy War” between the Fighting Irish and Eagles.
Notre Dame has won eight straight over BC dating back to 2008. Before that, the Eagles had won six in a row.
Over the last three meetings, Notre Dame has scored at least 40 points in each matchup, winning by an average 25 points.
The expectations this season are more of the same, with the Irish (7-3) being favored by 21 points over Boston College (3-7).
The Eagles have had a strenuous campaign, losing seven of its first nine games. They've dropped games to bad teams like Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Connecticut. They’ve also been manhandled by good teams like Clemson, Florida State and Wake Forest.
However, opponents with bad records haven’t stopped said underdogs from coming into Notre Dame Stadium and handing Notre Dame an unexpected loss this season. BC may also be playing with some newfound confidence after going on the road and upsetting then-No. 16 North Carolina State 21-20 last Saturday.
“We’re going to be playing a really good BC team that’s coming off a huge win,” Freeman said. “From what we’ve seen, they do some really good things on film. We’ll have to prepare and get ready for another battle on Saturday afternoon.”
SENIOR DAY RECOGNITION
This weekend will be the final time 25 Notre Dame players run out of the tunnel at Notre Dame Stadium.
Multiple Irish players will be recognized for what they’ve done for the football program and the university before Saturday’s game.
“It starts off with Senior Day, and we’ll be recognizing a lot of guys for their last game at Notre Dame Stadium,” Freeman said. “That’s where a lot of the motivation and focus will be in terms of making sure we finish this home regular season off the right way for these seniors.”
Multiple important pieces to the Irish team will take the field for the final time, suiting up or not, including wide receiver Avery Davis, linebacker Bo Bauer, offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson and defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola.
“I think this group has truly laid the foundation for where I see this football program going forward,” Freeman said. “I’m not going to say its been a smooth road. It’s had its ups and downs, but what they’ve done is really helped us get through those tough times. I think the culture of your program is truly defined by some of the toughest times. This group has helped propel us forward, and without their work ethic and the examples they’ve set, we wouldn’t have been able to truly improve.”
SCOUTING BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College’s offense has struggled for most of the season, averaging just 19 points.
Starting quarterback and former Notre Dame player Phil Jurkovec will be out Saturday with a knee injury he suffered against UConn on Oct. 29, meaning redshirt freshman Emmett Moorehead will start for the third consecutive week.
Moorehead is 77-of-132 for 885 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
At the skill positions, the Eagles have one of the better wide receivers in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Zay Flowers. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound speedster leads the team with 67 catches for 910 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“Moorehead does a really good job of extending plays with his legs, and he has the ability to not get rattled,” Freeman said. “That last-minute drive against N.C. State was so impressive.
“Zay Flowers will be one of the best we’ve seen all year at his position. He brings an element of speed that I don’t know that we’ve seen in a while. That quickness he brings to the Boston College offense is going to be a huge challenge for us.”
BC won’t blow anybody away with their running attack, but Patrick Garwo and Alex Broome have combined for 495 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, the Eagles have played some strong football at times, allowing 366 yards per contest (54th in the country).
However, teams have had success scoring on the Eagles, with BC allowing nearly 30 points per game (88th in the country).
Impact players include linebacker Vinny DePalma (leads the team with 71 tackles), defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruaku (leads the team with 11.5 tackles for loss) and defensive back Elijah Jones (two interceptions and 12 pass breakups).