SOUTH BEND — Saturday’s loss to Ohio State was certainly a disappointing one for Notre Dame and head coach Marcus Freeman.
Despite the lack of belief in a competitive game from those outside the Fighting Irish locker room Saturday evening, Notre Dame went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in the country within one of the most hostile environments in college football.
The Irish held a lead late into the third quarter, and that’s a testament to the type of execution the team put together both on the field and on the sideline against the Buckeyes.
However, while there were many positives to take from the game plan early on, it began to crumble late in the third quarter and into the entire final quarter of play, with Ohio State completely outplaying the Irish down the stretch.
Saturday's contest was a missed opportunity for Notre Dame, and the disappointment lingered.
“Anytime you lose a game, it’s not going to be really good,” Freeman said of his team’s demeanor after Saturday’s game. “But now we have to be ready to move forward. It’s tough because you have to revisit the game and learn from it. But we’ll be motivated. We’ll be ready to go.”
The offense was outplayed in the second half by Ohio State’s much-improved defense, but that didn’t mean there weren’t opportunities for the Irish.
During a couple of possessions after halftime, Notre Dame pushed its way into Buckeye territory only to shoot itself in the foot both trips.
Freeman highlighted the importance of execution in those instances during his time with the media Monday.
“We have to look at the game and look at all those different opportunities that you had to execute,” Freeman said. “Twice late in the second half, we had the ball in plus territory. … How do we make sure in those opportunities we get points? If you’re in plus territory against a good team like that, you have to be able to finish the series with points.
"And on the other side defensively, how do we make sure a team doesn’t drive the ball right down the field for 95 yards and score a touchdown? We have to use all of these scenarios as a foundation to improve moving forward.”
Tuesday during media availability, finishing was the main theme. Freeman’s message to his players to better execute appears to have resonated with his team in preparation early this week.
“If you look at the game, late in the third quarter, it’s still 10-7,” Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills said. “That just shows we had the right game plan. We were executing, but it’s about finishing. Obviously (finishing) has been the big emphasis coming into this week."
“Down the stretch, we really have to execute,” Notre Dame tight end Kevin Bauman said. “Offensively, we didn’t score in the second half. Executing no matter what has been a big emphasis so far after Saturday. We have to be able to break through that wall in end-of-game situations and finish no matter how you’re feeling physically or mentally. You have to be able to push through and finish.”
The standard at Notre Dame is to win, and the players realize that.
Freeman and his staff’s message to the team this week has been centered around a stronger focus and a stronger intensity heading into the home opener against Marshall on Saturday.
For the Irish to grow from their loss to the Buckeyes, they have to learn from the mistakes and bring an added edge to the field against the Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium this weekend.
“Everybody’s intensity is raised up a notch,” Bauman said. “Nobody likes the feeling we had on Saturday night after that game, so it hasn’t taken much external motivation to get everyone ready to go this week. Nobody wants to feel that again, so everybody’s really bringing that intensity. … We know what we have to get done, and we’re going to keep raising that level.
“I think everybody’s dialed in from the coaches to the players. Nobody likes losing, especially not at Notre Dame. That’s not what we do here, so there’s just an extra focus and an extra attention to detail that you can kind of just sense.”