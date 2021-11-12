SOUTH BEND — On Saturday, No. 9 Notre Dame will be away from the friendly confines of Notre Dame Stadium for the first time since Oct. 9 when the Fighting Irish travel to Charlottesville to face Virginia (6-3) at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
The Irish are 2-0 against the Cavaliers under head coach Brian Kelly, picking up wins in 2015 and 2019. In the all-time series, Virginia has never beaten Notre Dame (0-3).
“We’re going on the road against a very explosive offensive football team,” Kelly said. “They’re the No. 1 team in total offense playing at home after a week off. It’ll be a great challenge for our football team — in particular, our defense. … It’s a big game, and it’s a great opportunity for our football team to continue to improve on both sides of the ball.”
VIRGINIA’S EXPLOSIVE OFFENSE
The Cavaliers come into Saturday’s matchup with the Irish riding high on offense. In its last three games, Virginia has averaged 48 points and 583 yards.
For the season, Virginia averages just under 40 points, which ranks 11th in the country. The Cavaliers also rank in the top two in both total offense (first, 545.2 yards per game) and passing offense (second, 401 yards per game).
The biggest key to the offensive success has been the extremely sound play of quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The junior southpaw is second in the country in passing yards with 3,557 to compliment his 27 passing touchdowns. Armstrong also showcases the ability to run the ball, having scampered for 271 yards and seven touchdowns through nine games.
“Brennan Armstrong’s the No. 1 player in total offense,” Kelly said. “I love the way he plays. He’s gritty and tough. He can scramble similarly to (UNC quarterback Sam Howell) in a lot of ways. He throws the football with such touch and accuracy. He’s just a great competitor that’ll be very difficult to defend as both a runner and a passer.”
Whether Armstrong will actually suit up for Virginia this weekend remains a mystery after he injured his ribs against Brigham Young on Oct. 30.
Earlier this week, Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall told local media he hoped Armstrong would be available, but he couldn’t confirm anything.
“I probably won’t have an update until the ball is kicked off and we all look out there and see who our quarterback is,” Mendenhall said. “It means, collectively, I don’t really plan to address it because I don’t think it will help you, me or anyone else in terms of our preparation. It helps our football team best to let Brennan heal, recover and our team to get ready to play.”
If Armstrong’s ribs don’t recover, one of South Bend’s own could start in his place. Redshirt freshman Ira Armstead — who played at South Bend Adams — is listed right behind Armstrong on the depth chart. Armstead has appeared in 12 games for the Cavaliers, throwing just five passes and rushing for 117 yards on 22 attempts.
If Armstead ends up getting the nod, he’ll have a trio of talented receivers he can rely on.
Senior Billy Kemp leads the team in catches with 59 to go along with 562 yards and six touchdowns. Behind him, sophomore Dontayvion Wicks leads UVA in receiving yards with 972 and in touchdowns with nine. Virginia’s Swiss Army Knife — wide receiver Keytaon Thompson — has 51 grabs for 663 yards.
A POSSIBLE SHOOTOUT?
While Virginia’s offense is a force to be reckoned with, its defense has been a revolving door. The Cavaliers give up nearly 31 points per game — good for 101st in the NCAA — as well as a whopping 466 yards per game (122nd in the NCAA).
During Virginia’s last game against BYU, the Cavaliers surrendered over 700 yards of total offense and 66 points to the Cougars.
With how well Notre Dame has been playing on offense, this game has the makings of a potential high-scoring shootout. The Irish have looked very efficient on the ground and through the air during the last month, and because of that balance, they’ve averaged 35 points and 434 total yards over the last four contests.
While the Cavaliers have been less than average on defense, one area of Virginia’s unit still concerns Kelly.
“Defensively, obviously their statistics don’t show very well,” Kelly said. “But they play a 3-3-5. It’s a difficult defensive structure to work against. You’ve got to be really specific in what you do on offense. The quarterback has to be really on and be an extension of the play caller. We did a little bit of that against Navy in the first quarter when we were getting a lot of three down, drop eight. … In the 3-3-5, there’s a lot of moving players that you don’t normally see in traditional defenses.”
Within the unit, linebacker Nick Jackson runs the show. At 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds, he’s a very physical player who leads the team with 86 tackles. Alongside him, senior Noah Taylor is also big at 6-5 and 235 pounds. He leads Virginia’s defense with 7.5 tackles for loss.
Another key player for the Cavaliers is senior defensive back Nick Grant. At 6-3, Grant has seven pass breakups and 31 tackles.
Jackson, Taylor and Grant — along with the rest of the Cavaliers’ defense — will have to improve exceptionally if they hope to slow down an Irish offense riding a ton of momentum.
