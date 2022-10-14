SOUTH BEND — Coming off its strongest victory of the season last weekend against then-No. 16 BYU in the Shamrock Series in Las Vegas, Notre Dame returns to the friendly confines of Notre Dame Stadium for the first time in four weeks Saturday.
The Fighting Irish’s opponent for Saturday night’s sellout is struggling Stanford (1-4), which has lost four-straight Pac-12 contests since its season-opening blowout victory over Colgate of the Football Championship Subdivision.
Three of the four losses for the Cardinal were double-digit defeats against Southern California, Washington and Oregon. Last Saturday, though, Stanford fell 28-27 in heartbreaking fashion at home against Oregon State.
While Stanford is struggling, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman knows records are inconsequential in rivalry games.
“You have to respect your opponent when it comes to a rivalry,” Freeman said. “I’m fortunate because I got to play in one of the most famous rivalries in all of sports. And that was one of the things we would always do. We’d respect the rivalry. It’s the same thing here with our team. We have to respect the Legends Trophy, and we have to make sure (the team) understands what the rivalry is about. We have to know who we are playing, and we have to prepare the right way.”
The Irish have won three straight matchups over Stanford by an average of 24 points. They also lead the overall series against the Cardinal 22-13 coming into Saturday’s game.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on NBC.
SCOUTING STANFORD’S OFFENSE
Stanford has shown in spurts, when it executes offensively, it can present issues for opposing defenses.
The Cardinal average around 400 yards and just under 30 points through five games.
Stanford has also shown an ability to play well both through the air and on the ground.
Quarterback Tanner McKee is 98-of-154 for 1,249 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. However, he is prone to mistakes, having tossed five interceptions.
In the backfield, running back E.J Smith hasn’t played in the last three games due to an injury following a strong start to the year, but backup Casey Filkins has done a great job filling in for Smith over the past few weeks with 339 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
At wide receiver, the Cardinal have five different players with double-digit catches, with Michael Wilson being their top receiving option with 17 grabs for 352 yards and four touchdowns.
“They are an offense that’s running the ball really well right now,” Freeman said. “They have long, athletic wide receivers and a quarterback that’s making really good decisions. On top of that, there’s a freshman (quarterback) that comes in and makes plays with his feet. They are an offense that’s extremely hard to defend, especially with the way they run the RPO. Our defense will have their work cut out for them.”
SCOUTING STANFORD’S DEFENSE
Stanford’s defense has struggled mightily — ranking 110th in both total defense (431.6 yards per game) and scoring defense (32.6 points per game).
The Cardinal also have trouble stopping the run, giving up 207 yards on the ground per game. That should bode well for an Irish offense that has recently found tons of success running the ball during its three-game winning streak.
The one area the Cardinal have shown some life in on defense is along the defensive line. Stanford has 12 sacks to go along with 13 quarterback hurries.
Some key players to look out for include linebacker Levani Damuni (34 tackles), safety Kendall Williamson (32 tackles and an interception) and defensive lineman David Bailey (22 tackles, team-leading 4.5 tackles for loss).
“They are a physical team, defensively,” Freeman said. “I know they’re a team that hasn’t had a lot go their way defensively, but again they play a physical brand of football and like to go downhill at you. They’ll do a lot of different things to potentially present some issues for our offense. And it’s a rivalry game, so we know they’ll be extremely motivated to play well.”