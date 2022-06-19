Notre Dame’s season is on the brink after a 6-2 loss to Oklahoma in a College World Series game Sunday night.
The Fighting Irish (41-16) now have a 1-1 record in the double elimination tournament, while Oklahoma (43-22) improves to 2-0. Notre Dame will now play against No. 5 Texas A&M (41-19) Tuesday at 2 p.m. in an elimination game. The Aggies eliminated their rival, Texas, from the CWS Sunday afternoon with a 10-2 victory over the Longhorns.
The loser Tuesday has their season come to an end. The winner advances to play Oklahoma Wednesday. If the Sooners win the game Wednesday, then they advance to the CWS championship series. If the Notre Dame-A&M winner Tuesday then knocks off OU Wednesday, the two teams will play another game Thursday to see who will advance to the final.
Oklahoma dominated the game from start to finish, in large part to starting pitcher Cade Horton. The redshirt freshman pitched six innings, allowing just two runs while striking out 11 Irish batters. Meanwhile, the Sooners totaled 12 hits against seven different Notre Dame pitchers.
While the Irish throwers struggled at times in the game, they were able to work around some Oklahoma runners in the first and second innings, as the Sooners stranded two players on base in each frame.
The designated home team was able to break through in the third inning, however, off of Irish left-handed pitcher Aidan Tyrell. Peyton Graham started the frame with a single. He then stole second base and advanced to third on a groundout from Blake Robertson.
With a runner 90 feet away from scoring, Sooners standout centerfielder Tanner Treadway ripped an RBI single, giving Oklahoma the early lead. The Sooners then doubled its lead on an RBI single from Wallace Clark, bringing in Treadway — who had advanced to second base earlier in the inning on a passed ball.
Notre Dame minimized the damage in the bottom of the fourth. Oklahoma’s Sebastian Orduno hit a liner down the left field line, which Irish outfielder Ryan Cole dove for and missed. Cole recovered in time, though, firing a relay throw to a cutoff man Zach Prajzner, who threw it to Jack Brannigan to tag out Orduno, who was trying to stretch a double into a triple.
Then, to end the inning, Graham singled to Irish right fielder Brooks Coetzee, who showed off his impressive arm by gunning out Oklahoma’s John Spikerman, who was trying to go from first to third base on the base hit.
Unfortunately for the Notre Dame players, the flashy defensive plays didn’t help much in the long run. Oklahoma backed up Horton even more in the bottom of the fifth, adding three more runs.
After Treadway and Jimmy Crooks hit back-to-back singles to put runners at the corners, Clark laid down a bunt. Tyrell tried to throw the ball to first to get Clark out, but the throw went past Irish first baseman Carter Putz and into right field. This allowed both Treadway and Crooks to score, while Clark advanced to third base.
Clark would then score on the next at-bat courtesy an RBI single from Jackson Nicklaus.
The only time Notre Dame was able to break through against Horton was in the top of the sixth. With one runner on and one out, graduate senior David LaManna uncorked a two-run home run over the left field wall and into the Sooners’ bullpen, cutting the deficit to three at the time.
Horton immediately responded to the adversity with back-to-back strikeouts of Brannigan and Coetzee, though, to snuff out any potential Irish rally attempt.
Oklahoma would get one of those two runs back in the bottom of the frame when Treadway singled to centerfield, scoring Graham.
Notre Dame threatened to rally in the top of the ninth, getting runners to first and second base with no outs. Prajzner then grounded into a double play, though, deflating the scoring threat. Spencer Myers was then hit by a pitch, but the game ended on the next batter when Ryan Cole struck out.