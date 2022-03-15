DAYTON, Ohio – March Madness is here once again, and for the first time in five years, Notre Dame is dancing.
The Fighting Irish had to sweat out Selection Sunday, gathering together at Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey’s house to learn their NCAA Tournament fate.
They didn’t have to wait too long though, as Notre Dame’s matchup with Rutgers in the First Four was announced just minutes into the selection show.
The Irish took a bus from South Bend to Dayton, Ohio, on Monday, and while being a part of the madness by way of a play-in game isn’t the best scenario, Brey is embracing the opportunity with his players.
“I’ve missed the logos. (Monday) we stretched to the song ‘One Shining Moment.’ I’ve missed all that,” Brey said. “I’m channeling all of it as much as I can and trying to help our guys with it and to enjoy it. And as much as we want to win and be hungry going into this, I don’t want us to be uptight. I want us to smile a little bit when we’re playing. I’ll be smiling on the sideline (Wednesday) because these are opportunities you don’t get much.”
Brey’s players have conveyed some of the same feelings. To them, it doesn’t matter whether they’re in the First Four or not. It still remains an opportunity to advance within the NCAA Tournament. A handful of teams since the expansion in 2011 have used a victory within the First Four as a start to a very deep run in the tournament.
Multiple First Four participants have made runs to the Sweet 16, with 2011 VCU and 2021 UCLA advancing all the way to the Final Four.
“Absolutely,” said Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson Jr. when asked if he takes solace in knowing the prior success of other First Four teams. “It’s another game we have to go out and win. We didn’t care how we got here. We wanted to get here any way possible. It is what it is. We want to go out and battle. It’s going to be tough. We know it’s an extra game, but we’re here. We’re ready and excited.”
“We’ve talked about kind of using this as a springboard to kind of launch our run here,” guard Cormac Ryan said. “And we fully believe that. We want to hit the ground running and look at it as a great opportunity for us, not necessarily a challenge.”
The first team standing in the way of what could be a magical run in March for the Irish is Rutgers (18-13). The teams will match up at University of Dayton Arena on Wednesday at 9:10 p.m. on truTV.
The Scarlet Knights haven’t been as steady as Notre Dame, showcasing bad losses to Lafayette, Massachusetts, DePaul, Minnesota and Maryland. However, when Rutgers is playing at its best, it can compete with anybody in the country.
Rutgers head coach Steve Pikell’s team beat four ranked opponents in a row in February — Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Illinois. The Scarlet Knights also earned regular season wins over Purdue, Iowa and Indiana.
This Rutgers team returns a lot of experience from the one that let a trip to the Sweet 16 slip through its grasp last season against Houston. It will be motivated, and the Irish will have to be ready to match that in order to advance.
“I know this Rutgers program well,” Brey said. “Steve Pikiell is one of the most gifted coaches in our profession. (Former New Jersey governer) Chris Christie was a Delaware guy, and we got to know each other back in the day. Both his daughters have been managers for me. When he called me and said we have a chance to get this guy Pikiell from Stony Brook, I said, send the plane and give him 10 years. This guy will stabilize it, and then he’ll build it. And he absolutely did. He’s an old-school, throwback basketball coach, and I have the utmost respect for him. And he’s got one heck of a tough team that’s tough like him.”
Rutgers is led by its three leading scorers in forward Ron Harper Jr., guard Geo Baker and center Clifford Omoruyi. The Scarlet Knights mainly go as Harper goes, especially on offense. He averages 15.6 points per game, showcasing an ability to score around the basket and from beyond the arc. He also doesn’t shy away from contact below the rim after a shot, hauling in nearly six rebounds per game.
Baker is second on the team, scoring 12.4 points per game. He can step out and hit the 3-point shot, but most of his damage is done inside the arc.
“They are a team that’s got a lot of really talented players, especially two elite guards who can drive the ball and make plays and get to the rim,” Laszewski said. “We just have to look to guard their penetration and try to keep them off the boards.”
Arguably the biggest key to a Notre Dame victory will be how well the Irish play against Omoruyi. At 6-foot-11, the Rutgers big man is one of the biggest and most physical players Notre Dame has seen all season. The Nigerian averages almost 12 points and leads the team in rebounding, bringing down eight per game.
Notre Dame has similar size in Laszewski and Atkinson at 6-10 and 6-9, respectively, but the Irish have been average rebounding the basketball all season.
The Irish will need to put an emphasis on handling Rutgers on the glass, as well as putting up points on a defense that’s allowed just 65.8 points per game if Brey’s group is going to advance to play Alabama in San Diego, California, on Friday afternoon.
