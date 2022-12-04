SOUTH BEND -- No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) will take on No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in Jacksonville, Florida. Game time is set for 3:30 p.m.
After starting the season 3-3, the Fighting Irish won five of their final six games, including over then-No. 4 Clemson. They will be without starting quarterback Drew Pyne, who announced Friday he is entering the transfer portal.
Tyler Buchner, who started the first two games for Notre Dame before injuring his shoulder, is expected to start at quarterback. If he's not medically cleared, freshman Steve Angeli will get the start under center.
The Irish will play a South Carolina team that finished the season with back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson. The Gamecocks are coached by Shane Beamer, who's in his second season. Beamer led South Carolina to a bowl win a season ago.
It's the fifth all-time meeting between Notre Dame and South Carolina but the first since 1984. The Irish hold a 3-1 series lead, getting wins in 1976, 1979 and 1983.