COLUMBUS, Ohio — Execution.
It was the buzzword in the postgame press conference for Notre Dame on Saturday night following yet another marquee loss for the program.
The word was said 23 times — 11 by head coach Marcus Freeman, seven by linebacker Jack Kiser and five by quarterback Tyler Buchner — across a total of 19 minutes of postgame media access.
It was used both in good and bad ways. As in, for the first 40 minutes against No. 2 Ohio State, the Irish executed both on offense and defense. They shut down the high-octane Buckeye offense and were able to control the clock when they had the ball themselves, building a 10-7 lead with five minutes showing on the third-quarter clock.
But then the final 20 minutes happened, and the execution stopped for No. 5 Notre Dame.
Ohio State ripped off back-to-back lengthy scoring drives, sandwiched around an Irish drive that stalled due to an offensive pass interference call.
In the end, it was a 21-10 loss for Notre Dame.
“They battled the entire game — I want to make sure I say that,” Freeman said of his team. “We didn’t execute late in the game when we had to. We didn’t execute the way we needed to. We had a challenge to win the fourth quarter — we didn’t win the fourth quarter. (Ohio State) scored with 13 seconds left in the third, and they scored in the fourth, and we didn’t respond, and we didn’t keep them out of the end zone. … We’ve got to be able to finish and execute in the fourth quarter.”
For two-plus quarters, it seemed like Notre Dame was going to pull the upset.
Buchner completed his first eight passes. The defense was flying to the ball. Ohio State looked flustered at times on its home field.
“The first half, we were rolling as an offense,” Buchner said. “Simple to say, we were executing and rolling.”
“We were able to execute early on,” Kiser added.
It all changed in the final quarter-and-a-half.
The Buckeyes brought a little more tempo to the offense. The defense also stepped up and made huge plays, including a sack of Buchner that all-but ended the game with four minutes remaining.
Ohio State found its groove, and Notre Dame didn’t react accordingly.
“Something happened, and we just weren’t executing at the level we wanted to late in the game,” Kiser said. “And in a big game against a really good opponent, you have to find ways to gather the momentum and make sure you make those plays and execute at the standard we have. That just didn’t happen in those certain situations.”
The execution shows up primarily in Buchner’s stat line. After completing his first eight passes, he only connected on two of his final 10 throws.
“At the end of the day, it sort of comes down to execution and the little things,” Buchner said. “In that last stretch of the game, we just didn’t execute and do the little things at the level of which the standard we hold ourselves to.”
Notre Dame proved it was worthy of its No. 5 ranking in the first Associated Press poll Saturday. But the end result was similar to almost every other high-prolife game the Irish have played in for the better part of three decades now: a loss.
“We’ve got to get better,” Freeman said. “We have to learn how to finish. We’ve got a good football team. We just have to learn to finish, and that’s what I told (the team). We can’t be surprised when, all of a sudden, it’s a 10-7 ballgame midway through the third quarter against a really, really good football team. Don’t be surprised. That’s got to be the expectations for this group, and now we have to learn how to finish. Don’t ‘hold on,’ and I felt that a little bit as a coach.
“It’s 10-7 midway through the third — we have to continue to attack and continue to execute, and that’s where we have to improve at.”