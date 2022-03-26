BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- A turnaround season came to a dramatic and disappointing end for fifth-seed Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon against top-seed North Carolina State.
A late miscue played a role in North Carolina State’s comeback win, as the Wolfpack rallied from down 10 points in the third quarter to beat the Fighting Irish 66-63 in the Sweet 16 of the Bridgeport Regional.
With Notre Dame up 63-62, the Irish could have worked the shot clock down to five seconds remaining. But with 14.8 seconds left, North Carolina State guard Raina Perez stole the ball from Notre Dame guard Dana Mabrey at midcourt, then drove in for the go-ahead basket.
“She turned her back, the ball was still stuck on her hip,” Perez said. “So I went for it, got the steal, made the lay-up.”
Notre Dame still had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but forward Maddy Westbeld missed a 20-foot 3-point attempt with two seconds remaining. Perez secured the rebound and made two free throws to seal the win.
“Tough loss,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “It came down to one possession. It's really, really hard going through this type of situation, scenario. But I'm super proud of my team. I'm so proud of them.”
Notre Dame (24-9) made a 14-win improvement from last season’s 10-10 campaign.
“No one thought that we'd do this coming from a team that did not make the tournament last year and fought through a lot of adversity with COVID and injuries and players,” Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles said. “It's just incredible to see what we've done, and I'm sure we're going to remember this feeling like we remembered the feeling last year and come back and go even farther.”
Miles led Notre Dame with 21 points, with Westbeld adding 13 points. Behind a hot-shooting second quarter, in which Notre Dame made 10 of 13 attempts from the field, the Irish were able to build a 38-30 halftime lead.
Notre Dame went up 48-38 on a Westbeld jumper before North Carolina State started its comeback. The Wolfpack cut Notre Dame’s lead to 53-51 on a fast-break layup by guard Kai Crutchfield with 8:36 left in the fourth quarter.
Two more times, North Carolina State cut Notre Dame’s lead to two points, then to one point, 63-62, when center Elissa Cunane made one of two free throws with 36 seconds left. That set the stage for Perez, who swiped the ball from Mabrey for the go-ahead basket.
North Carolina State wound up scoring 22 points off 16 Notre Dame turnovers.
“They started pressuring us full court,” Miles said. “And I could have done a way better job of getting my team more organized.”
On the final shot, Ivey set up a cross-screen play to try to get guard Sonia Citron a look closer to the basket, but she said Westbeld had a good look on the 3-pont attempt.
“She's a great 3-point shooter,” Ivey said. “She was playing well. I thought it was going to go in.”
It was an emotional 24 hours for Ivey, who traveled two hours away to Philadelphia on Friday night to watch her son, star Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, and the rest of the Boilermakers lose by a nearly identical score (67-64) in the Sweet 16 of the men's NCAA Tournament. Ivey has gone 34-19 in two seasons as Notre Dame’s coach.
“We have a bright future,” Ivey said. “I'm starting two freshmen and a sophomore. I have an incredible -- an addition coming in next year, and we have pretty much everyone back.
“The future is really bright, and I'm really excited, excited just to see who we are and what we're going to do.”
North Carolina State (32-3) moves on to play second-seeded Connecticut (28-5) on Monday night. Connecticut knocked off Indiana 75-58 later Saturday afternoon. Cunane led North Carolina State with 16 points, with Crutchfield adding 14 points.
“I believed we could get it done, without a doubt, because of those young ladies,” North Carolina State coach Wes Moore said. “But I knew it would be hard because I've got a lot of respect for Coach Ivey and Notre Dame. They've got a great team over there.”