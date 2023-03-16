SOUTH BEND — What was long feared by many Notre Dame fans became official Thursday morning when it was announced sophomore Olivia Miles will be out for the season for the Fighting Irish women’s basketball team due to a knee injury.
The news came less than 36 hours before Notre Dame’s opening-round NCAA Tournament game against Southern Utah. The three-seeded Irish take on the 14-seeded Thunderbirds on Friday at Purcell Pavilion (3:30 p.m., ESPN2).
“(Miles has) been working with our doctors and trainers over the last couple of weeks, and while it’s devastating not to have her, she’s progressing in her rehab every day,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “She’s going to be an active cheerleader like Dara (Mabrey), leading from a different capacity. We’ve determined she’s going to have her surgery late next week. The current timetable for her return is that we hope she’ll be back for the summer.”
Miles sustained the injury in the first half of the team’s regular-season finale against Louisville Feb. 26. The starting point guard did not play in either of Notre Dame’s two ACC Tournament games the following week, which ended in a blowout semifinal loss to those same Cardinals.
It puts a damper on a fantastic season for Miles, who averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 2.1 steals. She was named to the second-team AP All-America Team earlier in the week for her stellar play.
Ivey went through a similar injury experience during her time at Notre Dame, tearing her ACL on two separation occasions. Those injuries allowed her to have a fifth season of eligibility, which turned out to be the national championship-winning season of 2001. The Final Four that year was played in Ivey’s hometown of St. Louis.
“I’ve had multiple conversations with (Miles),” Ivey said. “I always feel like everything happens for a reason. It’s in God’s hands. It’s His plans. If I hadn’t tore my ACL twice or if I hadn’t gotten a knee injury twice, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to come back and play in my home stage in St. Louis. So you never know the reason for what happens. I’ve talked to her about her comeback being a lot stronger than the setback.”
As Ivey alluded, Miles is the second season-ending injury to a Notre Dame starter during the latter half of the season. Graduate senior Dara Mabrey tore her ACL during a game Jan. 22 against Virginia. Mabrey had started all 18 games up to that point, averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
With Miles and Mabrey out, the Irish went to a starting lineup of graduate senior Lauren Ebo, juniors Kylee Watson and Maddy Westbeld, sophomore Sonia Citron and freshman KK Bransford during the ACC Tournament. While Citron, Watson and Westbeld have been mainstays of the starting lineup, Ebo and Bransford have not. Ebo has only started five games, while Bransford has made just nine starts.
Bransford, a 5-foot-11 guard from Cincinnati will be looked upon to handle more of the point guard responsibilities opposite Citron.
“Knowing that Dara and Olivia were our primary ballhandlers from the beginning of the season, I’ve had to transition into helping (Citron) bring the ball up the court,” Bransford said. “Olivia and Dara are still in my ear, helping me out because, for me, it’s a tough task. But they’re able to help me and support me in that way.”
“I think a lot of what KK has brought to the table this year is everything,” Westbeld added. “From the beginning of the season, she started out as a (forward) and playing the high-post. Being literally everywhere on the court, knowing every position and now she’s expected to bring the ball up the court. She’s one of the most courageous players I’ve ever played with because she’s a freshman and has never been through this. Any role that coach has brought to her, she’s done it in such a great way.”
Notre Dame (25-5) will open with Southern Utah (23-9), which won the Western Athletic Conference Tournament last week to automatically qualify for the NCAA Tournament. It’s the first time the Thunderbirds have made it to the big dance, and the skillset of their team could pose problems for the Irish.
Southern Utah is led by graduate senior Cherita Daugherty, who averages 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The Thunderbirds will also have the tallest player on the court in 6-5 junior center Lizzy Williamson, who uses her height to average 9.8 points and 10.1 rebounds.
“You can tell this team has grit,” Ivey said. “They’re really well coached. They have an incredible guard in Daugherty that’s leading them in almost all categories. They have great size in Williamson. You can tell they just have great balance. They’re coming off an incredible win (in the WAC tournament). They’re coming off of a high and are excited to be part of their first tournament.
“It’s a team where we have to do a great job of containing their guards but also protecting the paint.”
Friday's winner will play either sixth-seeded Creighton or 11th-seeded Mississippi State in a second-round game Sunday. The Bluejays and Bulldogs will play approximately 30 minutes after the Irish-Thunderbirds game wraps up. Sunday’s start time will be announced once all of Friday’s first-round games are completed.