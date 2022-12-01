SOUTH BEND — In a game full of star power, Diamond Miller shined brightest.
The Maryland senior had one of the best performances of her career, punctuating it with a game-winning jumper as time expired to give her 20th-ranked Terrapins a 74-72 win over No. 7 Notre Dame on Thursday at Purcell Pavilion.
Miller finished with 31 points (11-of-21 shooting) and 12 rebounds. She also made a shot with 34 seconds remaining that gave her team a 71-70 lead.
“This is a special win against a really, really good team,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “Proud of our team to come into a place where it’s really, really difficult to get a win. I think our schedule clearly has given us a great advantage to feel confident and prepared as we continue to play so many great teams.”
Notre Dame’s last lead came at 70-69, courtesy of an old-fashioned three-point play from sophomore Olivia Miles. The point guard grabbed a rebound, went all the way down the court and made a layup while getting fouled. She calmly sank the free throw, giving her team the advantage with 48 seconds left.
After Miller helped the Terrapins (7-2) retake the lead, Miles missed a tough layup attempt on the ensuing Irish possession. After a timeout and subsequent foul, Miller went to the free-throw line and made 1-of-2 attempts from the charity stripe.
Notre Dame then called time out and set up a play. The Irish ran it to perfection, as Miles found sophomore Sonia Citron under the basket for a layup in a play that took less than two seconds off the clock. It represented two of Citron’s team-high 24 points.
The field goal from Citron came with 15.8 seconds remaining. It was the 10th time the game was tied to go along with 15 lead changes.
“Just an incredible matchup,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “This is what you want for women’s basketball — eyes on us. I thought it was an incredible game. Hats off to Maryland. I thought they played a tough game, and Diamond Miller hit an incredible shot. … We found a way in a late-game situation to make plays and execute, which I was really pleased with. But defensively, we just have to show better effort for 40 minutes.”
Notre Dame (6-1) scored the first seven points. Maryland clawed it way back into the game, taking a 16-13 lead after the first quarter.
Turnovers plagued the Irish early, as they had seven in the first period alone. They finished with 18.
“It’s a momentum killer,” Ivey said. “And it was a momentum booster for them, especially for Maryland. They were capitalizing on our mistakes.”
The Terrapins built their largest lead in the second quarter, going up 23-15 with 7:38 left in the frame. Notre Dame mustered a rally, however, eventually closing the gap to one point, 33-32, at halftime. Citron was the catalyst for the Irish in the first half, scoring 11 points.
Notre Dame regained the lead for the first time since the first quarter on a made 3 from Dara Mabrey, giving the Irish a 37-35 advantage less than two minutes into the second half. It was one of seven lead changes in the frame, the last of which was a 3 from Miles that helped her team lead 55-51 going into the fourth.
A foul after Miles made that shot, however, had a big effect on how the game played out. Miles picked up her fourth foul late in the third quarter, forcing her to sit out the first five-plus minutes of the fourth.
“We’ve had some foul trouble this season, so I’ve had to adjust with a couple of different players,” Ivey said. “I know, with my team, when somebody goes down, we have backups or somebody else that can run the point (guard). I thought Sonia was amazing (Thursday), so I put the ball in her hands a lot.”
Miller was at her best in the final quarter, scoring 13 of her 31 points. She was complemented offensively by 17 points from Shyanne Sellers.
For the Irish, Miles had 14 points and Kylee Watson 10 to join Citron in double digits.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Notre Dame, as No. 3 UConn visits Purcell Pavilion on Sunday afternoon. It’s the first time since 2018 the Huskies come to South Bend to face their rival.