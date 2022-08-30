SOUTH BEND – Over eight months have passed since Notre Dame’s heartbreaking loss in the Fiesta Bowl to Oklahoma State.
Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and his group finally get the chance to rid themselves of the sour taste left behind in Freeman’s second opportunity as head coach this weekend in prime time against his alma mater Ohio State.
Freeman logged serious playing time with the Buckeyes from 2006-08, accumulating 264 tackles (21.5 for loss), six sacks and two interceptions in 39 games.
After a brief stint in the NFL, Freeman returned to Columbus as a graduate assistant in 2010.
Twelve years later, he’ll be on the opposite sideline, doing everything in his power to help Notre Dame take down his former team at The Horseshoe, with almost every eye in the college football world watching.
"I'm pretty emotionless right now about going back to Ohio State,” Freeman said Monday. “More so, it's about the emotions I have with getting to go play a great team. You get to go play in a great, hostile environment. To me, that’s where the emotion is. Like any competitor, you get those butterflies. You get that excitement about going to a place like that and going to compete against a great program like Ohio State."
Ohio Stadium is one of the most imposing road environments on any given Saturday, but under the lights on Week 1 will be especially electric. It’s an intimidating atmosphere with a capacity of nearly 105,000 that can affect the play of any opposing team.
Freeman of all people knows that, and he has a plan in place to help prep his team for what’s to come.
“I learned something from (former head coach Brian) Kelly last year,” Freeman said. “When we were getting ready to play both Florida State and Virginia Tech, he showed our players a video of what it’s really like to be down there (on the field). I had never coached at Florida State or Virginia Tech, so it was kind of cool to see what it was going to be like. I think I’m going to kind of take that same approach and show them a little bit of what the game day atmosphere will be like.
“Running out of the tunnel at Ohio Stadium is special, and I have some great memories of doing that with my teammates. But the message that really matters for us is that the field is still 53 1/3 by 120 (yards). What we can’t do is let those things outside the white lines affect what we do on the field.”
It appears many of those in Las Vegas feel the Irish won’t handle Ohio Stadium or the Buckeyes very well based on some of the betting lines that have been established.
Initially, Ohio State was a 14.5-point favorite when the lines were first dropped. Now, that line has risen to 17.5 as of Tuesday.
According to Freeman, that just adds some extra fuel to the fire in preparation for Saturday’s top-five matchup.
"We'll use that in the team meeting (Monday)," Freeman said. "It’s good to know. I haven't paid much attention to the spread. But I remember the one time we were on (ESPN's) College GameDay. I said just keep making it go up and up."
There will continue to be a lot to unpack for Freeman as Saturday inches closer. And despite all of the potential distractions surrounding the contest, the first-year head coach’s main focus will be to have his team ready to play regardless of what goes on around him.
“You spend the most time wondering what you have to do to make sure your team’s prepared,” Freeman said. “My focus has been all in the preparation. What have we done to make sure this team is prepared? Is this team prepared for what we’re going to encounter Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio? That’s what I’ll be spending the rest of this week thinking about.”