SOUTH BEND — Marty Biagi had a little smile on his face after he was asked about the roster of talent he gets to work with.
“I love the head coach here,” Biagi remarked.
Biagi is one of the many new hires to the Notre Dame football coaching staff, which is in the middle of spring practices. Joining Biagi are new quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, with tight ends coach Gerad Parker also taking on the offensive coordinator responsibilities.
Biagi is the new special teams coordinator. He spent the 2022 season in the same role at Ole Miss and has worked as a special teams coach in some capacity since 2016. He started as an analyst for Notre Dame that season before spending the 2017-19 seasons at North Texas and 2020-21 campaigns at Purdue, both as special teams coordinator.
“It’s great here,” Biagi said. “The fact that (head coach Marcus) Freeman comes into my office literally on a day-to-day basis is very exciting. Having open-door policies to come in and say, ‘Coach, here’s what I’m thinking,’ and him even giving me just a quick ‘yes’ or ‘no’ as opposed to false promises … the open line of communication has been awesome.”
It’s big shoes for Biagi to fill at Notre Dame, as Brian Mason coordinated one of the best units in all of college football last season. Notre Dame blocked seven punts in 2022, including one in five straight games. The biggest one came in its upset of No. 4 Clemson, which was returned for a touchdown for the first points of a 35-14 victory.
“I think it’s an energy and a mindset,” Biagi said. “Whether we have different mantras, it’s still about an energy that’s set. And, really, that starts at the top. When you have a head coach here that has the buy-in, it makes it so much easier. … I’m big on attacking. I’m big on trying to create the energy that we can get to make game-changing plays.”
GUIDUGLI EMBRACING QB COMPETITION
Guidugli was going to be an offensive assistant coach with Luke Fickell at Wisconsin before Notre Dame called with a chance to be its quarterbacks coach.
Now Guidugli steps into a situation where there are two players with starting experience in graduate senior Sam Hartman and junior Tyler Buchner. While Hartman is the presumed starter, the former Cincinnati play caller is looking to maximize the talent of all the quarterbacks.
“I’m just trying to get those guys prepared every day to go out and lead this football team and lead this offense,” Guidugli said. “They couldn’t make it any easier to come to work every day. It’s a smart group that loves to work, that loves ball and makes my job really easy.”
Guidugli said the biggest thing with working with Hartman is getting him adjusted to the different tempos the Irish will want use on offense, rather than the only one he played in at Wake Forest.
“He’s used to going 100 miles per hour at Wake Forest. He’s used to being in shotgun every single play,” Guidugli said. “So some of those things — getting in the huddle, breaking the huddle, getting under center — some of that is a little bit of an adjustment for him, but he’s embracing it. He’s a worker, and he’s going to help us win a lot of games.”
RUDOLPH FOLLOWS A LEGEND
Arguably the toughest job to fill is the one for Rudolph, who takes over offensive line coaching duties from Harry Hiestand. The latter had two successful stints in South Bend, including leading a group that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best offensive line in 2017.
Hiestand returned to Notre Dame for the 2022 season after a three-year hiatus but officially retired in February.
Rudolph was most recently the offensive line coach and run game coordinator for Virginia Tech. He, like Guidugli, has prior coordinator experience, serving as Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator from 2015-2020 and Pittsburgh’s from 2012-14.
“I was definitely not looking to go anywhere else,” Rudolph admitted. “I really liked the direction of (Virginia Tech head coach Brent) Pry, and I really liked what we had going at Virginia Tech. There were so many things (about Notre Dame) that lined up. It’s kind of hard to explain. The more I visited with my family about it, the more confident I grew in knowing this was the right place.”
Rudolph will get to coach a roster that includes left tackle Joe Alt, who was one of the highest-ranked offensive linemen in college football last season as a sophomore. Alt is expected to be joined by sophomore left guard Billy Schrauth, graduate senior center Zeke Correll, graduate senior right guard Andrew Kristofic and junior right tackle Blake Fisher as starters.
“They’re a close group,” Rudolph said. “They care a ton about each other and care a ton about Notre Dame. I appreciate them. They’ll roll their sleeves up and work their tails off. They’ll do pretty much everything you ask them, so I’m appreciative of that group.”