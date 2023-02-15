SOUTH BEND — The 2022 season for Notre Dame baseball was a memorable one.
The Fighting Irish went 35-14 in the regular season, earning a second straight NCAA Tournament berth. They just missed a chance to host the regional round, being sent to Statesboro, Georgia, to compete at Georgia Southern. While there, Notre Dame beat Texas Tech twice and the host Eagles once to win a second straight regional title.
The next weekend appeared to be a daunting task, as the Irish had to go to No. 1 Tennessee for the super regional. In a winner-take-all Game 3 of the series, Notre Dame shocked the college baseball world, upending the Volunteers 7-3 to advance to the College World Series for the first time since 2002.
While in Omaha, Nebraska, Notre Dame was able to win its opening game against Texas. Consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Texas A&M, though, dashed the Irish’s dreams of winning the program’s first national title.
A lot has changed for Notre Dame since it walked off of Charles Schwab Field against the Aggies on June 21. Notably, the Irish have a new head coach after Link Jarrett was hired by his alma mater, Florida State, following three successful seasons in South Bend.
Shawn Stiffler is now in charge of the Notre Dame baseball program, which begins its season Friday with a three-game series against Lipscomb in Nashville, Tennessee. The Irish play their first 17 games on the road, including two Atlantic Coast Conference series, before their scheduled home opener March 21 against Valparaiso.
“The energy’s great,” Stiffler said. “The last two or three intersquad (games), they’ve really turned it up both ways. Unfortunately, as a coach, you don’t ever get to leave an intersquad happy, right? Either the offense performs and the pitching doesn’t, or the pitching does and the offense doesn’t. Right now, they’re doing the things we think they need to do.”
Stiffler, 43, has been a coach at Virginia Commonwealth for the past 15 seasons, the last 10 of which as the head man. During that time, he compiled a 352-207 record, leading the Rams to their first regional championship in 2015. He also won four Atlantic 10 titles in that span.
There are plenty of new faces all across the diamond for Notre Dame as well. Of the nine batters in the batting order to start the final game against Texas A&M last season, five have moved on from the program: left fielder Ryan Cole, center fielder Spencer Myers, catcher David LaManna, third baseman Jack Brannigan and second baseman Jared Miller.
The four who return from the lineup against the Aggies are all now graduate seniors in first baseman Carter Putz, designated hitter Jack Zyska, shortstop Zack Prajzner and right fielder Brooks Coetzee. Another graduate senior, Nick Juaire, also had two at-bats in the season-ending defeat.
Putz explained why he decided to stay for a fifth season at Notre Dame and not transfer elsewhere, especially after a coaching change.
“I think it speaks volumes to how special this place is,” Putz said. “You lose a coach after going to Omaha, and going into your grad year, you have opportunities to go other places. Our class as a whole came together, had a meeting with each other and said this place was too special for us to go anywhere else. We wanted to finish the job here.”
A total of 11 graduate seniors are on the roster, but it’s a fairly young and inexperienced group altogether. Along with the offensive production that has graduated, the Irish’s top two starting pitchers last year in John M. Bertrand and Austin Temple have moved on. Other key hurlers such as Alex Rao, Will Mercer and Liam Simon also are not on the 2023 roster.
Fortunately for Notre Dame, sophomore pitcher Jack Findlay returned after initially going into the transfer portal following the departure of Jarrett. Findlay was virtually unhittable coming out of the bullpen for the Irish last year, posting a 2.17 ERA in 49 2/3 innings. He closed out both the regional and super regional championship games, including a five-inning performance in the clincher against Tennessee.
“We’re looking at a couple of options,” Stiffler said of his starting rotation. “It’s nice to have a guy like Blake Hely, who started so many games for Davidson last year, was the A-10 pitcher of the year. Obviously, Jack Findlay is going to be a staple of everything we do this year. He was so good in the back end of games last year, so we’re just trying to figure out how to massage that.
“Jackson Dennies took the ball (in practice Tuesday), so I think he’s going to push for a starting role maybe in the back end of weekends. And then we have a couple of guys — Aiden Tyrell has started plenty of games in this program, and Radek Birkholz has really come on as a sophomore. All four or five of those guys will compete for starting roles.”
As far as the batting lineup, Stiffler didn’t offer many hints as to how that will look come Friday afternoon.
“I don’t have a batting order done, but I think I have the defensive lineup ready to go,” Stiffler said. “I think we’re ready to go.”
Stiffler kept his expectations for the season simple.
“Play well and win games,” Stiffler said. “I really don’t think that way, to be honest, about expectations. We’re happy with where we’re at right now. We’re prepared. We’re ready to play. My expectation of them is to continue to grow and get better as the season goes on.”