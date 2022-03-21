With two minutes left, Notre Dame freshman Blake Wesley stood at the free-throw line looking to give the Fighting Irish a two-possession lead over Texas Tech.
Wesley’s free throw would rim out, and from there, the Red Raiders took control of the Round of 32 matchup in San Diego on Sunday night.
Texas Tech would go on to outscore the Irish 10-1 during the final 2:09. Four different Tech players hit a pair of free throws down the stretch, while Notre Dame failed to make a field goal offensively.
A breakaway dunk by guard Kevin McCullar with 15 seconds left highlighted the final moments for Tech, as the Red Raiders would go to defeat Notre Dame, 59-53, and advance to the Sweet 16 in San Francisco against Duke on Thursday.
In the first half, poor shooting hurt Notre Dame, but an inspired effort defensively kept them within striking distance of the Red Raiders. A Texas Tech team that shot nearly 67% during its 97-62 victory over Montana State on Friday struggled mightily against an aggressive zone defense from the Irish.
Texas Tech built some breathing room after forward Marcus Santos-Silva hit a shot at the rim to put the Red Raiders ahead, 13-7, with 11:12 to play in the first half. Notre Dame though, would counter with back-to-back three-point shots from guard Dane Goodwin and forward Nate Laszewski to knot things at 13 a piece with 8:33 until halftime.
Texas Tech would continue to bump its lead to as many as six throughout the final eight-and-a-half minutes of the half, but the Irish always had an answer to stay within a couple possessions of the 3-seeded Red Raiders.
Down 26-20 with 1:37 until half, Notre Dame went on a mini 5-0 run to close the half behind a three-point basket from guard Cormac Ryan and a putback at the rim by Wesley in the final seconds before the buzzer.
Notre Dame only shot 25% (7-of-28) from the floor during the first 20 minutes, but a plus-six differential at the free-throw line — coupled with a very average shooting effort from Texas Tech (12-of-31) — helped the Irish keep things close.
The Irish also hung in with a long and athletic Red Raiders team on the boards in the first half, only losing the rebounding battle 22-20.
All seven players who saw playing time scored at least three points for Notre Dame in the first half.
In the second half, the Red Raiders punched the Irish in the mouth during the first three minutes of game time. They’d outscore Notre Dame 7-2 during that span, upping the lead back to six at 33-27 with 17:10 to play.
Texas Tech would continue countering any answers from Notre Dame, holding a six-point lead until the 12:28 mark.
At that point, the Irish forced some stops defensively and hit big shots offensively from beyond the arc to tie the game at 39 with 11:23 to play. Both Goodwin and Ryan hit a ‘3’ a piece to tie it.
Later in the contest, Notre Dame just continued to grind with its season on the line.
Down 47-44 with 7:14 to play, Goodwin would score the game’s next four points. He’d hit one of two from the line before knocking down a trey to give the Irish a 48-47 lead with 5:17 remaining.
After forward Paul Atkinson Jr. split a pair at the free-throw line just 30 seconds later to give the Irish a 49-47 lead, Texas Tech answered with two free throws from guard Bryson Williams to tie the contest at 49 with 3:30 left.
A pretty pull-up jumper from Wesley, combined with a free throw on the following offensive possession, put Notre Dame ahead 52-49 with two minutes to play, but Texas Tech’s size then began hurting the Irish down low.
The next four points for Texas Tech came off of offensive rebounds. The Red Raiders would then take advantage from the free-throw line, while Notre Dame played carelessly with the basketball on the offensive end.
With their season hanging in the balance, the Irish didn’t hit a field goal during the final 3:09 against Texas Tech.
Goodwin (14 points) and Wesley (11 points) led the way for the Irish against the Red Raiders.
Notre Dame’s season ends with a 24-11 record and their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.
