GREENVILLE, S.C. -- If you were judging the strategy, boxing-style, in the first half of the Notre Dame-Maryland women’s basketball NCAA Tournament contest, the card would have had the Fighting Irish ahead.
After all, Notre Dame’s 2-3 zone had stymied the Terrapins. Maryland star Diamond Miller had only four points, and the flummoxed Terrapins were forced into jump shots that weren’t falling consistently.
However, the downside of winning the early strategic battle is it allows for counter-measures to a successful plan, and that’s precisely what Maryland coach Brenda Frese did.
Frese added a shooter, Brinae Alexander, to Maryland’s second-half starting lineup and encouraged guards Miller and Shyanne Sellers to be more aggressive.
All of the above paid off in a big way. Maryland dominated the third quarter, forced Notre Dame turnovers and got the short-handed Irish into foul trouble. Maryland ended Notre Dame’s season with a 76-59 victory at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in the Greenville Regional 1 semifinal.
Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey recognized exactly what happened.
“The first half I looked at showing a little bit more zone, and I felt like when I went zone in the second half with our foul trouble, I felt like we let them loose, and they got some threes within our zone, so I had to shift,” Ivey explained. “I think they started Alexander (in the second half), so they added another shooter, which forced me to go a little bit more man-to-man.
“It was more strategic with as many shooters as they put out on the floor. But I felt like we contained them better in the first half with the zone, and in the second half their shooters got loose.”
This was all by design.
‘We knew the play calls they were running unfortunately with E (Elisa Pinzan, who started the game), just a lot of things to be able to go get those mismatches with her, and we knew that from the first game and watching film with how they moved people around and playing three bigs,” Frese said. “Strategically for us with Nae and that physicality made more sense, and then obviously, yeah, her ability to stretch the floor and shoot the ball was really important.”
Alexander never scored, but the threat of her opened up scoring lanes for others, most notably Miller and Sellers.
Sellers had nine points and Miller eight in the third quarter. Notre Dame’s foul trouble -- it’s primary bigs all had at least three fouls -- also ensured aggressiveness would pay off as the Irish couldn’t challenge shots as aggressively.
“I think we were just more aggressive. I mean, the first half they slowed us down. They did a great job by doing that. We had 31 points, so that's not how we want to play,” Miller said. “The fact they were able to slow us down really affected, personally, for me, my game and maybe Shy's, as well. But in the second half, when we started running and just sprinting the floor, I think that really helped us and got us going into a pace that we like.”
PROSPER DOESN’T FLINCH
Notre Dame guard Cassandre Prosper only became a college student in December, making her debut for the Irish as an early enrollee, but that would not have been obvious if you weren’t aware of her status ahead of time.
The freshman looked as if she belonged among the other veterans on the floor. Though she had five turnovers, she also had eight points, six rebounds and took nine shots, third-most among Notre Dame’s players.
It will be fascinating to see Prosper evolve in the Atlantic Coast Conference wars to come.
“I think Cass has done just an incredible job coming in. She was a blessing for us, to have her join our team as an early enrollee. She got a ton of great experience playing in this type of game, playing in a first- and second-round NCAA game and a Sweet 16 game,” Ivey said. “It's invaluable the things she learned on the fly, and she's a sponge. She soaked up everything. She had to take on a lot to really kind of adjust to college life, being a 17-year-old, and also me. She's a big-time player, and she wants to be on the big stage.”
FIGHTING IRISH MOSTLY BACK
The only major contributors on Notre Dame’s roster that cannot return are injured guard Dara Mabrey and center Lauren Ebo. Both are graduate students, and their eligibility is up.
However, everyone else on Notre Dame’s roster can come back, transfer portal and other factors not withstanding.
The adversity that occurred with the knee injuries suffered by Mabrey and Olivia Miles just served to sharpen the resolve of the Irish who are returning.
“Yeah, this team has faced so much adversity. I never thought I'd be playing the point. I'm sure Maddy never thought she'd be basically a 2 or a 3 guard,” Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron said. “But I think, through all of that, I think we learned so much. So I think you can look on the positive side, and next year we will all just have so much more experience because of the situations we were put in.”
MILES UPDATE
Ivey got a short update on Miles, who injured her knee in an ACC game at Louisville on Feb. 26.
“They're looking at dates for next week for her surgery. So after surgery, obviously, (Miles’ recovery) depends on healing, rehab and all that stuff. I expect her probably to rejoin us when we come back this summer,” Ivey said.