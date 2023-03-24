GREENVILLE, S.C. — One of the challenges for women’s basketball as it has made inroads in popularity with the general public was balancing out competitive issues with financial ones.
That is most felt in the NCAA Tournament. In order for the tournament to make money, it needs good attendance. In order to have good attendance, tournament games have often been hosted near the powerhouse programs.
To wit, Bridgeport, Conn., hosted a regional in 2022. Not coincidentally, Connecticut advanced from it, playing before a heavily partisan crowd in wins over Indiana and North Carolina State.
In 2023, the NCAA changed the regional format. Rather than having four sites host four teams, as the men’s tournament is operated, the NCAA pared the regional down to two sites hosting eight teams.
That’s why there is a Greenville Regional 1 and 2. While Notre Dame, Maryland, UCLA and South Carolina comprise one regional “pod,” Utah, LSU, Miami and Villanova comprise the other unreleated Greenville 2 pod.
Seattle is the other regional host site for the 2023 tournament.
The advantage of the new format is there are four days of game action rather than two. The tournament takes on more of a first-round NCAA Tournament vibe with eight teams in the tournament cities.
In theory, it should create more competitive balance, too, but that is up for debate.
Several participating coaches were asked about the new format Friday.
“I think that I really try to keep a global view of this, that I am in favor of having more and more neutral opportunities in the regional sites,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. “Even if it doesn’t benefit me individually, and with my institutional hat as the UCLA coach, I think it’s important to keep growing our sport.”
What Close might be hinting at with her “doesn’t benefit me” comment is the site of this particular regional.
Greenville will host No. 1 overall seed, No. 1-ranked and unbeaten South Carolina. Though crowds have been impressive for the other seven teams, it is clear the Gamecocks will get a significant home-court advantage just 103 miles from their home campus and inside their home state.
“I don’t necessarily love that we’re two hours away from South Carolina. It feels like when we’ve been sent to the Bridgeport region, which we’ve done numerous times,” said Maryland coach Brenda Frese.
Her Terrapins could face South Carolina for a Final Four berth.
Frese also took some issue with the non-centrally located sites chosen for the first go-around with the current format.
“I think it’s interesting that both places are so far away from each other compared to maybe a Midwestern location,” Frese said. “I get it. We need to have fans in the stands and the attendance but definitely would have loved the opportunity that we got more than 100 tickets to Greenville compared to the 10,000 that South Carolina can get out ahead.
“I think, from that end, something needs to change. I don’t know how to fix that.”
Close just hopes the attendance justifies the change in format.
“I think it’s really important this year that both Greenville and Seattle have great attendance numbers because we want to continue to have more and more neutral opportunities within March Madness and for the women,” Close said.
SISTER ACT
Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld is the younger sister of former Notre Dame forward Kathyrn Westbeld, who averaged 7.6 points from 2014-18 and who started 31 games for Notre Dame’s 2018 NCAA champions.
What did Maddy Westbeld learn from her?
“I would say the biggest thing was humility and playing as such a high level like this and respecting everybody that you play,” Maddy Westbeld said. “And just knowing that this is not normal.”
Maddy is on track to top her older sister’s numbers. Maddy is averaging 12.4 points over her three-year career and has started all 85 games she’s played.
“Although it looked easy from the stands as a little girl, being here now, I have a much bigger appreciation for it. That humility aspect is something that I really try not to take for granted, that this doesn’t happen to everybody,” Maddy Westbeld said.
EXPERIENCE WITH TRANSITION
Notre Dame guard Cassandre Prosper is a very young freshman. Just 17, the Montreal native joined the Fighting Irish in late December as an early enrollee.
Propser has lived up to her name. She’s averaged 5.1 points and has been an important part of Notre Dame’s offense from the start. She’s taken five or more shots in 17 contests.
Ivey has had experience with an early enrollee before as Olivia Miles also joined mid-stream.
“Olivia gave me the blueprint of how to make the transition easy and simple for Cass. Olivia was perfect, academically sharp, and so is Cass, so that part was very easy,” Ivey said. “Cass graduated middle December, and for her to kind of come on campus and take on the academic load was incredible. And then athletically? For both of them, it was an easy, easy transition.”
BALANCING EMOTION
Notre Dame won’t have guards Miles or Dara Mabrey for the tournament. Their teammates have tried to keep them within the team flow as much as possible.
“They are going through something that they’ve never had to go through before and just meeting with them and spending quality time ... being whatever they need at that moment,” Westbeld said.
Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron noted the duality in their situation and the one the healthy Irish have to face.
“They’re traveling with us. They’re here doing everything just like us. So kind of seeing them, it’s really hard, but at the same time it kind of reminds us how grateful we should be to play this game and to have them here,” Citron said.