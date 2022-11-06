SOUTH BEND — On a college football Saturday that featured multiple jaw-dropping results, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish added to the bizarre happenings against No. 4 Clemson in primetime at Notre Dame Stadium.
The Irish outplayed the previously undefeated Tigers in all three phases of the game, capping off a dominating 35-14 win with a sea of green and gold storming the field at the conclusion of Marcus Freeman’s biggest victory as head coach.
“Man, I wish I could get up here and just say we're happy with the win because this is a special one,” Freeman said. “It's not every day you get the opportunity to play in this place, jam packed with those fans and have an opportunity to beat a top-five team in the country. It's really special.
“I’m extremely pleased with the way our guys played. Offense, defense, special teams -- really all three phases played well. We're going to enjoy this one. We're going to enjoy it (Saturday), (Sunday), and then at some point (Sunday), we’ll get back to work and get ready for Navy.”
The tone was set pretty early behind a big-time play on special teams from Notre Dame (6-3).
Following a three-and-out, Clemson had the punt team on to kick it away on fourth-and-14 from its own 21-yard line.
Instead of a likely impressive punt with the wind to his back, Clemson punter Aidan Swanson’s attempt was blocked by Notre Dame defensive end Jordan Botelho.
The ball ricocheted up in the air and into the waiting arms of Notre Dame linebacker Prince Collie. Collie raced 17 yards into the end zone to hand the Irish a 7-0 lead with 9:08 to play in the first quarter.
The block was Notre Dame’s sixth of the season, which leads the country.
“That group did it again,” Freeman said of the special teams unit. “Kudos to (special teams coordinator Brian) Mason and to his hard work and dedication. I challenged that group (Friday). Everybody in the country knows we’re coming after the punt, but when you find ways to execute and play with relentless effort, it doesn’t matter if a team knows you’re coming or not. … I’m just so happy for that group.”
Notre Dame’s offense sputtered for a lot of the first half, especially in the passing game with quarterback Drew Pyne being just 4-of-10 for 41 yards and no touchdowns at the break.
However, inspired play from the Irish defense — 71 total yards and four first downs allowed — and a good rushing attack from the Irish offense helped Notre Dame bring a 14-0 advantage into the locker room.
The Irish rushed for 122 yards in the first half, picking up 67 on the team’s best offensive drive up until that point late in the second quarter.
Notre Dame drove 78 yards in 11 plays, while chewing almost six minutes off the clock.
The Irish scored on first-and-goal from the Clemson 5, with a 5-yard scamper to the end zone by Pyne with 38 seconds left until halftime.
In the second half, the expectation was to see the fourth-ranked team in the country pick itself up off the artificial turf and mount a comeback.
Instead, the Tigers continued to struggle, while the Irish reaped the benefits.
Following the first-career interception by Notre Dame defensive back Ben Morrison off Clemson backup quarterback Cade Klubnik with less than a minute remaining in the third, the Irish offense capitalized with a short field early in the fourth.
Notre Dame traveled 15 yards in three plays before running back Audric Estime punched it in from 2 yards out with 14:37 remaining to hand his team a dominating 21-0 lead.
The Irish commanded the line of scrimmage, running recklessly with a trio of more-than-capable running backs.
Notre Dame racked up 263 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries against a strong and physical Tigers defensive front.
Both Logan Diggs (114 rushing yards on 17 carries) and Estime (104 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries) took full advantage on a night where the Irish offensive line held control of the line of scrimmage.
“I don't want to say we physically dominated them, but we knew going into it that we had to run the ball,” Freeman said. “You look at every game that we’ve won, and I think we rushed the ball 40-plus times. That's been our backbone. We knew this defensive line was special, but we couldn't shy away from our strength. It was a challenge to our offensive line, to our quarterback and to our running backs.
"But I think at some point during the game, (the offensive line)’s confidence rose, and they said that they could block anybody in the country. They showed they could do that (Saturday).”
While special teams was scoring on blocked punts and the offense was running it down the throat of Clemson, the defense got into the scoring act with a touchdown of its own courtesy of Morrison.
On second-and-10 from the Notre Dame 19-yard line, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei looked for wide receiver Joseph Ngata down the right sideline.
Instead of Ngata, Uiagalelei found Morrison at the ND 4. The freshman defensive back ran his second INT of the game back 96 yards to put the Irish ahead 28-0 with 12:58 to go.
“That one was kind of cool because I had been struggling with that possession all year long,” Morrison said. “I had been having problems keeping my eyes back on the back-shoulder fade. (Saturday), I was just focused on the details. On that play, I could’ve just picked up a PBU, but I trusted in my abilities, flipped my head around, and there the ball was.”
Morrison had seven tackles, two interceptions and a pass breakup.
“It means everything,” Morrison said. “I pray for moments like this, so for it to actually come full circle, it’s a really cool feeling.”
The Tigers managed to find the end zone a couple of times later in the fourth, but by then, it didn’t matter. The Irish had already secured their strongest win of the season.
“It’s been a little bit of an up-and-down season to say the least,” said Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, who's touchdown reception late in the game gave him the Irish career record for touchdowns by a tight end at 16. “We’ve been working hard, we’ve kept our head down and we’ve done what we needed to do. And I’m happy that the outcome was what it was.”