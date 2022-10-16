SOUTH BEND — It was supposed to be Notre Dame’s fourth-straight victory in runaway fashion against a bad Stanford team at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night.
Instead, the poor play that transpired during the first three weeks of the season came back to haunt the Fighting Irish on a cool mid-October night.
Lack of execution and missed opportunities helped pave the way for a shocking 16-14 loss to 16.5-point underdog Stanford, dropping Notre Dame to 3-3 this season.
“This one’s disappointing,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “You have to give credit to Stanford. They did a good job and played well. But our lack of execution is frustrating. That was adamant (Saturday). We have to look at ourselves and figure out why we didn’t execute the way we wanted to. We’ll have to go back and evaluate everything, so this doesn’t happen again.”
Notre Dame deferred to start the contest, hoping to stop Stanford (2-4) and get the ball to its offense that had been playing so well in wins over North Carolina and BYU.
The Cardinal offense made a statement early instead in front of the sellout crowd, marching 66 yards on eight plays to take a 7-0 lead following a 2-yard rushing score by Casey Filkins with 10:05 to play in the first quarter.
The Irish defense responded during the rest of the first half, holding the Cardinal offense to just three more points.
However, the biggest issue for the Irish quickly became the lack of scoring from the offense against a Stanford defense that ranked 110th in scoring.
Notre Dame managed just 106 total yards in the first half on offense, picking up five first downs and going just 2-for-8 on third down.
Quarterback Drew Pyne was just 7-of-16 for 59 yards through two quarters, and the team could only muster 47 rushing yards.
“It was just a lack of execution,” Pyne said. “I put a lot of that on myself. I need to be able to deliver the ball and get it to the right players.”
For a lot of the third quarter, it looked like Stanford’s 10-0 advantage might be enough to pull off the upset.
Following a 43-yard field goal by Cardinal kicker Josh Karty — his second of the contest — with 8:44 to go in the third, the Irish desperately needed a game-changing drive.
Behind big plays through the air from tight end Michael Mayer and some momentum-building runs by running back Logan Diggs, the Irish found themselves at the Stanford 10-yard line with 6:30 to play.
One play later, running back Audric Estime scampered into the end zone to punctuate a six-play, 75-yard drive, cutting the 13-point deficit to six midway through the third quarter.
That offensive momentum carried into the early seconds of the fourth quarter for Notre Dame, taking its first lead with 14:53 to go.
After a big stop of Stanford on fourth down by the Notre Dame defense, the Irish drove 60 yards in six plays to take a 14-13 lead after a perfect pass from Pyne found wide receiver Tobias Merriweather for a 41-yard touchdown.
“Tobias is a speed demon,” Pyne said. “He’s great at running routes. He’s a big target, and he has great hands. … You saw I just missed him on what would’ve been a touchdown earlier in the game. I was happy he made that play for us, and hopefully he’ll keep building on his role.”
Instead of using what had become a much more alive crowd and getting a stop to try to put the contest away, the Notre Dame defense allowed Stanford to answer the Merriweather touchdown catch.
The Cardinal drove 51 yards on 10 plays in just over four minutes to set up Karty for another 43-yard field goal. He made his third kick to help Stanford regain the lead, 16-14, with 10:20 to play.
The Irish used a heavy dose of both Estime and Diggs to push their way into Stanford territory midway through the fourth quarter.
Estime had runs of 2, 11 and 6 yards to get Notre Dame over its own 40 before Diggs pushed forward on consecutive runs of 2 and 6 yards to help his team advance past midfield.
Following a pass interference on Stanford defensive back Jonathan McGill that set up Notre Dame with a first down at the Cardinal 43, Estime got the handoff once again and hit the hole for a 22-yard gain.
However, disaster struck when Stanford safety Kendall Williamson forced Estime to cough up the ball, leading to a Cardinal recovery at the 21-yard line.
“That was a tough moment,” Freeman said. “We were moving the ball, and we were really rolling.”
After recovering the ball with 6:35 to go, the Cardinal ate four minutes off the clock while driving to the Notre Dame 38-yard line.
Notre Dame burned all its timeouts but got the ball back at its own 10-yard line with 2:30 to play.
The Irish made some positive plays early on, advancing to their own 28-yard line, but a sack by Stanford defensive lineman Stephen Herron with just under 1:30 to play killed some of the momentum and had Notre Dame facing a third-and-7 from the 25 with the clock ticking.
On the next two plays, Pyne’s passes to Mayer and wide receiver Jayden Thomas were broken up, turning the ball over on downs and handing the Cardinal a massive rivalry win on the road.
“It’s just frustrating,” Freeman said. “We’re 3-3, and we have to be better. We’ll find a way, we’ll evaluate and we’re going to get better. We have no other choice. You have a head coach, a bunch of coaches and a bunch of seniors that are dying to improve.”